5 Thoughts from Jets' First Open OTA Practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- What was supposed to be a gorgeous day for football turned into a windy affair at 1 Jets Drive for the first open practice of the New York Jets' 2026 season. Organized team activities (OTAs) began on Wednesday, but Thursday was the first practice reporters attended to see where the team was in its offseason prep.

And New York's new-look roster showed plenty to keep an eye on moving forward.

From a new quarterback to a new defensive structure to injuries within the first few days of work, there was plenty to talk about during the first open practice for the Jets' offseason program. We at Jets on SI have all the important takeaways from Thursday here:

Let's get to it.

Injury updates on Kenyon Sadiq and Cade York

At this time of year, the focus is never truly on how players look, but rather on which ones are on (and off) the field. For New York, two injuries stuck out more than any other at this time.

First-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq is scheduled to miss this week of OTA practices due to a hernia procedure done following rookie minicamp. This was something head coach Aaron Glenn said the team knew about and pushed him to do, allowing him to be ready for training camp. It is unclear whether the team expects Sadiq on the field over the next few weeks of practice.

Kicker Cade York is also dealing with a groin injury and wasn't at practice Thursday as well. York is in an open kicker competition with Lenny Krieg and Younghoe Koo, so this injury will potentially put him behind the 8-ball in the competition.

Of note, starting guard Joe Tippmann was not at practice Thursday. It's unclear why, but with this part of the offseason program completely voluntary, it's not expected to be the end of the world.

Cade Klubnik shines at OTAs

The New York Jets are Geno Smith's team. That much was clear from head coach Aaron Glenn when he spoke to reporters before they took the field Thursday.

In even better news, though, fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik looked quite comfortable throughout practice on Thursday. He did not throw a single incompletion in seven-on-seven work or in team drills. His accuracy was on point, particuarly over the middle of the field, and showed off his ability to get out of the pocket as well.

The most important things that you want to see out of a rookie quarterback in practices like this are to see if they look overwhelmed or if they are playing too fast or too slow.

None of that could be used to describe Klubnik on Thursday. He was quick with his progressions and delivered timely throws. It's far too early to say he's going to be the future savior of the franchise or even be the clear choice as the backup quarterback.

But this was a strong first impression from Klubnik. The kind of impression Jets fans will be overly excited about going into the next week of practices.

Other standouts from Thursday's practice

Nickel corner Jarvis Brownlee made quite a few run stops and looked good in coverage. He's expected to play primarily inside this year with New York's bigger corners penciled in outside.

Offensively, it wasn't just Klubnik who played well. Jelani Woods, a waiver wire pickup from last season, made multiple catches over the middle of the field and looked quite good with the ball in his hands. The same could also be said for running back Braelon Allen, who bounced multiple runs outside for big gains. While the pads aren't on for the defense, Allen remains a player that could be intriguing in the Jets' offense should he stay healthy.

The play of the day, though, came from the team's starting quarterback. Despite the windy affair, Smith found wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for a 30+ yard completion. Mitchell had to dive to make the play because the ball was put more to the middle of the field, but it was the kind of big play in the passing game the Jets failed to have last season. It's also the kind of play New York wants to see from Mitchell.

Lastly, keep an eye on Woods. So long as Sadiq remains out, Woods is going to be given a chance to prove to the team to carry four tight ends this season.

Younghoe Koo makes good first impression in Jets' kicking competition

New York's kicking competition was a focus for Glenn due to York's injury. While no position battle is won on the first day, a leader in the clubhouse has clearly been shown. Koo, who was just signed on Wednesday, made all four kicks attempted, including a 47-yard attempt in the wind.

In comparison, Krieg missed two kicks, one in the same distance as Koo's long distance one.

Again, until York returns, it's hard to determine where the competition will end up, but Koo played well, and every day will matter regarding this position battle.

Early position battle leaders after first open OTA practice

New York's position battles do not simply start and end at kicker. At cornerback, Brownlee's strong day was a good first impression in a pending position battle against second-round rookie D'Angelo Ponds.

But Ponds is also competing for outside cornerback reps with Nahshon Wright and Brandon Stephens. Wright actually dropped an interception, and Stephens was beaten on the deep throw from Mitchell, so it's not just at nickel where the Indiana product could find himself.

Glenn also made it clear that while Bailey Zappe is the leader in the clubhouse for the backup quarterback role, there is an open competition that also includes Brady Cook and Klubnik. The strong performance from the fourth-round rookie should open some eyes, especially if he can continue to build off a day like this.