Jets' Revolving Door at Kicker Could Finally Be Over

When it comes to the New York Jets kicking situation, their recent roster moves look more like a Broadway production than a true NFL competition.

One kicker gets signed, two days later they are released. And repeat, three separate times.

This isn't the end of the world, of course. Last season, the Jets didn't sign Nick Folk to a contract until the early weeks of training camp. Several options simply didn't work out for them during the offseason process. Folk worked out in droves, but the Jets refused to re-sign him this offseason.

Around and around we go.

The most recent release from New York came following the departure of Younghoe Koo. Quickly, the Jets signed former All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders in response. Now, the kicking battle is between Sanders and free agent signee Cade York.

Is this it? Will New York's revolving door at kicker finally end?

Jets kicking situation

Sanders missed the 2025 season due to a hip injury. Before that, though, he was one of the best kickers the Dolphins have had in years. In seven years, Sanders has made over 84 percent of his kicks including a strong 90 percent in 2024.

He signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants, but just a few weeks into OTAs he was released.

Should Sanders get back to his top Dolphin days, the Jets should feel very confident they have one of the best kickers in the game. The question, though, is if the year away from the game due to his injury costs him his effectiveness.

In reality, the Jets are never going to be "done" with the kicker position until they find their guy. Special teams coordinator Chris Banjo was patient throughout the offseason last year until the organization eventually landed on Folk. Based on the success of the group last year, Jets fans should trust in the team's decision making process at kicker.

But there are still major questions that need to be answered.

York, specifically, has not shown a penchant for consistency throughout his career. If he were to win the job, the Jets would have to have a lot of faith in Banjo's development at the position. Arguably the worst situation New York could put themselves in is if York wins the job, and struggles to begin the season.

Things change if Sanders can get back to his pre-injury self.

It's unlikely the Jets will continue their revolving door of kickers to try out at this point. Allowing either York or Sanders to get into a groove is important over the next few weeks. If neither plays well in the lead-up to camp, the team can simply look for another veteran.

But training camp is in a month away. New York shouldn't worry about that just yet.

Until then, it's time to let the veterans battle it out.