Jets WR Garrett Wilson: Elite Playmaker Is New York's No. 1 Player Ahead of 2026 Season

We have come to the top player ranked on the Jets roster going into the 2026 NFL season.

Is anyone actually surprised by who it is?

Despite missing half of last year with a sprained knee, Garrett Wilson remains not only the team's best offensive player heading into the new year, but the best player on the roster entirely due to his leadership and consistency throughout his early career.

In the mix of a four-year contract extension signed last offseason, Wilson has committed to the Jets' rebuild for the future. It's that kind of message that endears him to the millions of fans around the world.

And anchors him as the face of the franchise going forward.

Why is Garrett Wilson so important

Consistency matters in the NFL. No receiver in Jets history has been as consistent to begin his career as Wilson.

He's the first player in franchise history with over 1,000 yards receiving in three straight years. Wilson has also had to play with a collection of quarterbacks who struggled in New York. Throughout his four-year run with the team, Wilson has had three different starting quarterbacks in all but one year.

That kind of instability is hard for any receiver. The fact that Wilson has found a way to remain productive, though, shows how good he can be with a competent system around him.

He is the top weapon that opposing defenses target when facing the Jets, and he's still found ways to make plays. The Jets are very fortunate to have Wilson, as he remains their best player going into another season on the job.

Garrett Wilson’s strengths and weaknesses

Pick a receiver trait, and Wilson will have that in his tool belt to work with. He's got sure hands, is an excellent route-runner, and is great after the catch with the ball in his hands. He's a complete receiver who can play both in the slot and outside, although his best role is inside against cornerbacks who struggle against his premier route-running.

He's the kind of top receiver in the league that needs more opportunity, nothing else.

And that leads into his two big weaknesses.

Garrett Wilson might be an elite playmaker, but the Jets' WR1 has his fair share of flaws, too. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a receiver, Wilson is at the mercy of the quarterback who is throwing the football. At times throughout his career, he's struggled to make an impact simply because the quarterback isn't getting him the ball.

There are also times when Wilson's size hurts him, as he's unable to get off the line against bigger and stronger cornerbacks. His work inside allows him to go against smaller players, but there are games where you feel he should be doing more; however, he's often wiped away in the game plan because defenses focus on him.

It's a problem many elite receivers deal with. And it's something Wilson is working through.

But when healthy, the former 10th overall pick is one of the better players in the league, and certainly on a path for stardom if the Jets can find someone to get him the football.

What happens if Wilson gets hurt

Last season, when Wilson was lost for the year, the entire Jets passing offense went with him. Literally.

The Jets couldn't throw the football consistently without their top wideout because of their struggles under center. They didn't have a good enough receiving room or quarterback to make do with what they had.

This year could be different, though. New York's passing offense welcomed new additions in first-round rookies Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq. Both will play a role for the team going into 2026 and take some of the pressure off Wilson this year.

Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. will help take some pressure off Garrett Wilson's plate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geno Smith coming in as the starting quarterback should raise the floor of the passing offense as well.

In short, the Jets are better prepared should something happen to Wilson. But they still need their star wideout to get them over the hump.

Why we ranked Wilson here

Until Breece Hall or Armand Membou show themselves capable of it, the face of the Jets franchise will remain Wilson for the foreseeable future.

The former Ohio State product was the first player in team history with 1,000-yard seasons in three straight years to begin his career. He was on his way to a fourth before suffering his injury last year overseas.

Garrett Wilson deserves to continue being named the Jets' top-ranked player until proven otherwise. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When healthy, Wilson has shown an ability to anchor the passing attack. It hasn't mattered who has been throwing him the football—he's had nine different players throw him the football during his four-year career—as he's managed to put forth an exciting start to his career despite the revolving QB door.

So long as he continues to develop at the rate he has, and the Jets finally give him a quality quarterback he can rely on for a few years, Wilson will remain as one of the up-and-coming receivers in the league.

It's up to the team to make sure he doesn't become another Terry McLaurin, though.