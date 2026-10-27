Jets Rookie & Sophomore Power Rankings: Who's Rising (and Falling) Ahead of Week 8

The NFL is an anything-can-happen league. From weekly upsets to dominant performances, no one can predict what will occur on a week-to-week basis, especially if you follow Jets football.

While the Jets' 28-25 loss to the winless Dolphins was humiliating, it was hardly a surprise for Gang Green fans. From questionable coaching decisions to an inability to finish drives in the red zone, the Jets continue to make self-inflicted mistakes.

Despite another miserable loss, New York got some encouraging performances from their rookies and sophomores to be happy about.

With that in mind, let’s break down where these players rank heading into the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Raiders.

Note: Anez Cooper and VJ Payne are currently excluded from the list. Both Cooper and Payne are on injured reserve but are eligible to return after missing the first four games of the season.

12. Arian Smith, WR [Last week: No. 12]

After posting just nine receptions for 52 yards across 252 passing plays, per Pro Football Focus, last season, Arian Smith needed to show significant progression as a receiver to remain in New York beyond 2026.

However, an ACL injury in Week 2 cut his season short. Before going down, we did see Smith play in three offensive snaps, during which he dropped his only target. Unfortunately, that brief appearance summarizes the former 2025 fourth-round selection’s disappointing tenure with the Jets.

He’s had opportunities to earn a significant role with the team, but hasn’t capitalized on those chances. Given his lack of production, Smith has likely played his last down in green and white.

11. Cade Klubnik, QB [Last week: No. 11]

Quarterback Geno Smith impressed in his first three games, completing 75.5% of his passes for 783 yards and four touchdowns. In the past four games, however, the 14-year veteran’s play has steadily dropped off, completing 64.8% of his passes for 840 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

While his numbers indicate he’s been good, Smith has played too conservatively. He hasn’t been nearly as aggressive downfield as he once was, attempting just 17 passes of 20 yards or more. Instead, he continues to hit his check-downs or any receiver around the line of scrimmage, missing several big-play opportunities.

As a result, star receiver Garrett Wilson has been visibly frustrated with his lack of targets in recent weeks. Even though New York sits at 2-5, we still won’t see Cade Klubnik on the field anytime soon.

However, if Smith and the offense don’t turn things around in the upcoming weeks, the Jets could eventually turn to Klubnik before the season ends.

10. Kiko Mauigoa, LB [Last week: No. 10]

It’s been a disappointing year for Kiko Mauigoa. The former Miami Hurricane showcased his potential to become a key contributor in his rookie season, logging 45 total tackles.

However, with the addition of Demario Davis, he’s exclusively played on special teams. Additionally, a quadriceps injury has sidelined Mauigoa for four of the past five games. The Jets then placed him on IR before last week's clash with the Dolphins, meaning he won't be able to play until Week 11's showdown against the Chargers.

Kiko Mauigoa's 2026 campaign has been quiet, to say the least. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopefully, Mauigoa can return soon and provide the Jets with quality depth at linebacker.

9. Malachi Moore, DB [Last week: No. 8]

Another player who’s had an underwhelming season is Malachi Moore. Like Mauigoa, Moore displayed potential to become a serviceable contributor for years to come.

But with the Jets signing Dane Belton and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the offseason, Moore was pushed further down the depth chart.

Despite playing just nine defensive snaps this season, Moore has become a key contributor to New York’s special teams. Through seven games, the safety from Alabama has recorded eight total tackles, earning a 76.5 special teams grade, per PFF.

With the Jets crowded in the secondary, Moore won’t receive defensive snaps anytime soon. However, if Gang Green continues to drop games, Moore should be given an opportunity to prove himself.

8. D’Angelo Ponds, CB [Last week: 9]

With Jarvis Brownlee Jr. surprisingly listed as a healthy scratch before the team’s contest against the Dolphins, D’Angelo Ponds was finally given a real opportunity for reps.

Outside of the pass interference late in the second quarter, the former Indiana Hoosier played well. In 30 defensive snaps, Ponds recorded two tackles, allowing just one reception (two targets) for five yards in 12 coverage snaps.

Although he has to clean up the penalties, committing three for the season, his performance against Miami is encouraging.

And with head coach Aaron Glenn refusing to go into detail on Brownlee’s benching (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini), Ponds could make a strong case for the starting nickelback role with another quality performance.

Glenn said the reason for benching Jarvis Brownlee Jr will remain “in-house.” Asked if it was disciplinary, he repeated the “in house” answer. So it certainly sounds like it wasn’t directly performance-related. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 26, 2026

7. Kenyon Sadiq, TE [Last week: No. 7]

One word to describe Kenyon Sadiq’s rookie season so far is underwhelming

Jets’ offensive coordinator Frank Reich was happy when New York selected the former Oregon Duck in the first round. Yet, he hasn’t consistently tried to create opportunities for Sadiq to make plays.

Reich utilized his athleticism in Weeks 1 and 3, recording 10 receptions (11 targets) for 126 receiving yards and two total touchdowns. Meanwhile, in the other five games, he’s posted six catches for 38 yards.

While Reich should be blamed for Sadiq’s disappointing start, there are other factors to include. Mason Taylor has played extremely well since returning to the lineup, and Sadiq hasn’t proven to be a dependable run-blocker yet, which has led New York to lean on Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods.

While this is partly due to Mason Taylor returning to the lineup and playing extremely well, Reich just hasn’t been creative using him.

Despite this, Sadiq is too talented to not be a part of the game plan, and Reich must get him involved.

6. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT [Last week: No. 5]

With each passing week, Darrell Jackson Jr.’s impact is becoming more apparent. After posting four total tackles and his first career sack against Cleveland in Week 5, the former Florida State Seminole has started to become more of a factor as a pass rusher.

In the last two games, Jackson has recorded three pressures, earning a 67.1 and 62.2 pass-rush grade, respectively, per PFF. He’s also played well against the run during this span, logging eight total tackles and four stops.

With Jackson continuing to show progression, he’ll remain a key factor in New York’s defensive line rotation.

5. Mason Taylor, TE [Last week: No. 6]

It appeared like it was going to be Mason Taylor’s game in the opening drive against the Patriots last week, with the former LSU Tiger hauling in two catches (three targets) for 17 yards. However, the second-year tight end was a non-factor until the fourth quarter, finishing the game with four catches (six targets) for 33 yards.

Against Miami, Taylor finally had his breakout game, recording five catches (six targets) for 62 yards and two touchdowns (h/t NFL). Both he and Omar Cooper Jr. were New York’s only productive pass-catchers, combining for 177 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

It's National Tight Ends Day and Mason Taylor is joining the party



MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/F72SqDOTVz — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Taylor also impressed with his blocking, earning a 76 blocking grade, per PFF. If Taylor can continue to impact as a receiver and blocker, he’ll continue to rise in the rankings.

4. Azareye’h Thomas, CB [Last week: No. 3]

Azareye’h Thomas has easily been one of the few consistent players on the Jets.

Although PFF has given him a low coverage grade over the past two weeks, the former Florida State Seminole has held his own. In 259 coverage snaps, he’s allowed just 23 receptions (34 targets) for 195 yards and three touchdowns, while also recording 33 total tackles and five pass deflections.

Even though Thomas needs to clean up his tackling miscues, having seven missed tackles this season, his physicality has been crucial to the Jets’ success against the pass, ranking fifth in passing yards allowed (187.7).

3. Omar Cooper Jr., WR [Last week: No. 4]

Did anyone have Omar Cooper Jr. topping his 103-yard performance on their bingo card? Well, the former Indiana Hoosier had another impressive outing against the Dolphins, leading the team in receiving yards (115) for the second straight week, while also adding a touchdown.

His speed and playmaking ability continue to stand out, with 117 of his 248 yards coming after the catch. Outside of Taylor, Cooper was the only productive playmaker and one of the few players who consistently created separation.

Even though New York has lost both games with Cooper balling out, the offense has been at its best with him in the lineup. Hopefully, he remains healthy and Smith continues to feed him the ball.

2. David Bailey, EDGE [Last week: No. 2]

It wasn’t a great game for David Bailey, but it wasn’t a bad one either. While he managed to bring down the elusive Malik Willis to raise his sack total to 5.5 for the season, he missed three tackles against the Dolphins.

Steadily, the former Texas Tech product has developed as a run defender, recording four tackles, three of which were for a stop.

Even though Bailey hasn’t replicated his performance against the Browns, he’s been the Jets' most productive pass rusher, leading the team in pressures with 26.

Bailey has a favorable matchup against the Raiders in Week 8, with Las Vegas ranking 28th in pass protection, per PFF. With a good performance here, Bailey could potentially help New York turn things around.

David Bailey could be due for a big performance against the Raiders in Week 8. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Armand Membou, OT [Last week: No. 1]

Armand Membou hasn’t had a clean game since Week 1. Still, the second-year player from Missouri has been playing at a high level, allowing just two sacks and 15 pressures.

While these numbers won’t earn him All-Pro honors or a Pro Bowl selection, he remains one of the team’s most dependable blockers.

By remaining consistent and not having as many bad moments or games as the other, Membou remains at the top of the rankings.

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