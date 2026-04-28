Jets' Russell Wilson Visit Opens Door for Potential WR Signing

The New York Jets are still surveying the landscape for a veteran quarterback to serve as their backup this upcoming season despite drafting rookie Cade Klubnik in the fourth round.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve heard names like Carson Wentz, Cooper Rush, and even Tyrod Taylor be mentioned as possible options. All three veterans would be suitable backup QBs, while allowing Klubnik to redshirt his rookie season as he develops as the team’s QB3.

However, it appears that the Jets have their eyes on Russell Wilson, who has spent the last two years with the rival New York Giants. According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, New York reportedly hosted Wilson for a visit, which got approval from Smith. Rosenblatt said, “Smith was presented with various options at backup quarterback, and he was excited about the prospect of Wilson.”

The Jets hosted Russell Wilson for a visit and are considering him as an option to be Geno Smith's No. 2 quarterback, according to a source. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 28, 2026

Wilson and Smith actually played together for a period of time (2020-21) with the Seahawks. In fact, Smith was Wilson’s backup. Even though no deal is reportedly imminent, it’s notable that the Jets seemingly have approval to bring Wilson abroad.

And if a deal were to happen, maybe Smith and Wilson could talk to veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who is currently a free agent, and get him to the Big Apple.

Tyler Lockett could be the ideal veteran for Jets’ wide receiver room

The Jets did a great job addressing the WR room in the draft by taking Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round. However, New York could still use a veteran wideout who won’t take valuable snaps away from the young guys and be a steadying force.

Lockett fits the bill as he’s played 11 years in the NFL, mostly with the Seahawks. And he’s had a chance to play with Wilson and Smith. In fact, Lockett not only played with Smith in Seattle but also in Las Vegas.

Last season was not great for Lockett, who started with the Tennessee Titans. The veteran WR had 10 receptions (21 targets) for 70 yards in seven games. However, the two sides agreed to part ways towards the end of October, which led him to join Smith and the Raiders.

Lockett didn’t put up earth-shattering numbers with the Raiders, but it was better than what he did with the Titans. In 10 games, the veteran pass catcher recorded 22 receptions (34 targets) for 221 yards and a touchdown.

His overall production in 2025 was a far cry from what he did in 2024 with the Seahawks, which was both his and Smith’s last year in Seattle. During that season, Lockett had 49 receptions (74 targets) for 600 yards and two touchdowns.

Is it possible that Lockett could get close to that level again? Yes. But if we were to join the Jets, his numbers could resemble what they were with the Raiders. New York is quite stacked at the skill positions, starting at WR, and then moving to TE and even at running back with Breece Hall.

With the Jets, Lockett would bring some familiarity for Wilson and Smith, and he could be their WR4/5, giving them a veteran who can create big plays in the intermediate passing game and line up in the slot.

If the Jets were to face injuries at WR, Lockett could step in with ease and fill in the void. And if there aren’t any injuries, Lockett is a good veteran to help the younger WRs like Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and Arian Smith continue to develop their skills.

A Lockett signing wouldn’t be on the same level as Stefon Diggs, Jauan Jennings, Keenan Allen, or DeAndre Hopkins, but it could be what this team needs for 2026.