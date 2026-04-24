Adonai Mitchell is Jets' Biggest Draft Loser After Round 1

The New York Jets had one of the best performances on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Ending the night with three first-round selections, the Jets bolstered their pass rush by drafting David Bailey second overall before addressing the passing game. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. were added at No. 16 and 30, respectively.

Any prospect's arrival is potentially bad news for returning veterans in the same position room. That sentiment rings true for Jets WR Adonai Mitchell, who's likely looking over his shoulder now that two new names are entering the pass-catching fold. Getting targets won't be as easy as it was last season, leaving time to tell if Mitchell will step up in the face of competition or crumble into a lesser role.

Adonai Mitchell's quiet finish to 2025 forced Jets' hand

A former 2024 second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts, Mitchell joined the Jets via the blockbuster trade that sent star cornerback Sauce Gardner to the AFC South last season. Things weren't working out for the former Texas Longhorn in Indy, so Jets general manager Darren Mougey was banking that a fresh start would help the Missouri City, Texas, native live up to his draft potential.

Without much WR-related competition, Mitchell made an immediate impact with New York. He exploded with an eight-catch, 102-yard performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, which included scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 52-yard score. He'd follow that performance up with 10 catches for 125 yards and another score in the next three games, giving Jets fans hope that the best was yet to come.

Tyrod goes DEEP to AD Mitchell for the 52-yard TD!



ATLvsNYJ on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/1Vn37w4nNN — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Unfortunately, that's where the good times ended. Mitchell all but vanished in the Jets' final two outings, catching only three of his 12 targets for 22 receiving yards. That also includes going yardless in the Week 18 finale, which is why New York may have felt it was necessary to add pass-catching help on the draft's opening night.

Mitchell is only 23 years old with two years remaining on his rookie contract, so it's too early to write him off just yet. However, he clearly isn't in a spot where he's a trustworthy WR2 option behind Garrett Wilson, which is why Cooper (and Sadiq) are more than welcome additions.

Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq could motivate Adonai Mitchell

The Jets traded the 33rd and 179th overall picks to the San Francisco 49ers so that they could move back into Round 1 and draft Cooper at No. 30. That indicates that New York really likes the Indiana product, who oozes potential and championship experience after winning a national title with the Hoosiers last season.

Cooper improved with each passing season at Indiana, and continuing that trend at the NFL level would be bad news for Mitchell. After all, Cooper set career-best marks in catches (69), receiving yards (937) and touchdowns (13) in 2025, and it was only the season before that when he paced the Big Ten with 21.2 yards per reception.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sadiq might play a different position, but that doesn't mean he won't also impact Mitchell's potential workload. The talented TE posted a personal-best 51-560-8 stat line with the Ducks last season and will operate opposite Mason Taylor, giving the Jets a two-headed tight end monster that will give their 2026 opponents some headaches.

Taking Sadiq at No. 16 likely means the Jets want him involved in the passing game, which could hurt Mitchell, who averaged 7.3 targets per game after being traded. Mitchell's involvement was already going to take a hit because that high target share stemmed from Wilson's missed time, so it was always going to drop next season. Now, with two promising prospects entering the mix, that number could crater.

Mitchell will control his destiny

Barring any more receivers being added on Days 2 and 3, Mitchell projects as the Jets' WR3 behind Wilson and Cooper. One could argue that he might be the fifth pass-catching option when taking Taylor and Sadiq into account, and that ranking could get lower when considering running back Breece Hall, who's averaged 73 targets in the last three seasons.

No matter who is projected to be ahead of him, it'll be up to Mitchell to prove himself to the Jets.

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He's already shown that he has talented hands; it's just that he needs to use them more consistently. Mitchell will have the opportunities, both big and small, to do so throughout the summer and into the season, and capitalizing on those chances will be crucial to carving out a key role in New York's offense moving forward.

Hopefully, he uses his new competition to turn things around, as the Jets need all of the pass-catching help they can get to become a playoff threat again.