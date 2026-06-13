Jets' Seth Ryan Carries Family Legacy into New Coaching Opportunity

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- He's a chip off the 'ole block.

When Seth Ryan first agreed to be the passing game coordinator for the New York Jets, he understood he was joining a legacy few people in sports ever have a chance to be a part of.

His grandfather, the famed defensive mastermind of the 1985 Chicago Bears, Buddy Ryan, was part of the Jets' Super Bowl team in 1968 as defensive line coach. His father, Rex, was the Jets' head coach when they went to back-to-back AFC Championship games in 2009 and 2010.

Now, Seth Ryan wants to carve out his own legacy, and so in a way that brings winning back to the organization.

Seth changes Ryan Way with Jets

Emotions ran high for the 32-year-old offensive assistant Wednesday afternoon. For generations, coaching has been in the Ryan family, and that was something Seth wanted to continue. When the opportunity came to join the Jets of all teams, the former Lions assistant didn't think twice.

"I'm not blind to the fact how much this really means to myself and my family," Ryan said. "This is an organization I've been trying to get to for my career."

Unlike his father, grandfather, or uncle, Ryan's path has been a little different. As a former college wide receiver, offense was the side of the ball that called to him more than defense, which the family's history is known for.

No 4-6 defense. No open bravado or crazy blitzes. Instead, Ryan opted to put up points. And the decision was due in large part to a family saying that passed down to him.

"My grandfather told my dad, 'I need you to be a little bit better than me.' My dad told me, 'I need you to be better than me.'

"So I chose offense to make sure that was going to happen."

The last part drew a nice laugh from the crowd of reporters and comparisons to the witty charm of his grandfather and father. The switch-up, though, does more than show the family has evolved in some ways.

It shows that the Jets winning has always been synonymous with the Ryan family in town.

A new era, same winning formula

Pick a successful time in Jets history. The late 60s, the late 2010s, or even the late 90s. What do they all have in common?

A Ryan or Glenn involved.

For All-Pro cornerback turned head coach Aaron Glenn, the call to bring Ryan to the team this offseason was a simple one. His expertise in game-planning for modern offenses fit well with the aging play-caller in Frank Reich.

"Just keep your eye on him," Glenn previously said (h/t Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic). "Just telling you that right now. He's going to be a hell of a coach."

That feeling was shared by quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave - a veteran of the coaching ranks for over 20 years.

"Seth's a hard worker and we're getting some Detroit Lions wrinkles, which will be fun to put in action," he said.

Ryan's exploits as a coach are well respected. But his coaching lineage in New York may be the closest thing Jets fans have to building legitimate hope for an organization that currently holds the NFL's longest playoff drought.

When Buddy Ryan coached the defensive line for the Jets, the team had never made the AFL playoffs. They ended up winning a Super Bowl. When Rex showed up, the team had gone over 10 years since reaching the conference championship game. They did so in back-to-back years.

Now Seth has a chance to join the family legacy. And it's something he's excited to be a part of.

"It's something I hope to build and replicate here," Ryan said.