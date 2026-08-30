Jets' Week 2 Matchup Against Packers Gets New Twist After NFL Ruling

When New York Jets fans first looked at the 2026 schedule, they didn't think too highly of their chances to begin the year. Three of the first four games of the season were against teams from the NFC North.

The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears. New York's contest against Green Bay is the Jets' home opener this year, with most fans expecting the team to struggle against the perennial playoff team.

Those expectations might be changing, though, after the latest news on Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs. And the team has no one more to thank than the NFL's personal conduct policy process.

Jets may not face Packers star running back Josh Jacobs in Week 2

Green Bay is already expected to be without All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons as he recovers from ACL surgery. Last year, the Packers did not win a single game that Parsons didn't take part in. If that wasn't bad news for the Pack, Sunday afternoon's slate might have taken the cake.

Jacobs, the All-Pro running back, has been placed on the commissioner's exempt list indefinitely, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The star running back has been accused and charged with battery and criminal damage to property in relation to a domestic incident at his Wisconsin home in May 2026

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (right) might not be available to play against the New York Jets in Week 2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While on the exempt list, Jacobs cannot practice or attend games until the league says otherwise. His initial court appearance is set for November 17th.

That means a running back who has amassed over 2,200 yards since joining the Packers two years ago may not be on the team when they take on the Jets.

Despite this possibility, Green Bay will still be a difficult team for New York. Jordan Love is a Pro Bowl-caliber player, and the Packers have been to the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons. Even without their best defensive and offensive player, they will be a dangerous team to deal with.

And not to mention, this Jets' defense gave up the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5) last year. But the hope is this unit will be better in 2026 with the offseason additions.

But there is a significant challenge in defending the Packers' offense compared to before. While the Jets will be more focused on their Week 1 showdown against the Tennessee Titans, there's a legitimate chance the team could get to 2-0 if they handle business against two beatable rosters.

Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to the Jets, of course. But the outlook for the roster this season is different than in the past. They have more talent than they have had in years, and if the coaching matches up, they could be in for an uptick in wins.

Getting some help without Jacobs on the field should help as well.

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