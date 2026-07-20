Jets Are Walking Into Difficult Situation Ahead of Week 1

The Jets already knew their Week 1 opponent was going to put them under the microscope this season. Facing off against former head coach Robert Saleh's Titans will put more pressure on Gang Green's current staff, with some Jets fans calling it a "must-win" game. We've described it as a "can't lose" contest.

Regardless, New York is going up against an opponent who wants nothing more than to beat them and prove they made the wrong decision in firing Saleh and his staff.

The Jets will look to spoil Robert Saleh's day when they face their former head coach and current Titans HC in Week 1. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After the Titans' announcement Sunday morning, though, that Week 1 contest is only getting tougher from an optics standpoint. It's something that the Jets aren't even in a position to deal with at this point.

Jets already staring at an uphill battle vs. Titans in Week 1

Going up against the former head coach to open the season in a potential revenge game is one thing. Facing off against their former head coach while his new team honors a former legend who is battling a serious disease is something else.

The Titans announced Sunday that running back Chris Johnson will be inducted into their Ring of Honor during their game against the Jets. Johnson announced his diagnosis of ALS on "Good Morning America" in late June and is already on a speaking apparatus.

"Chris Johnson holds a special place in the hearts of our organization and our fans," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said on Friday. "His stats speak for themselves, and he will forever remain a leader in our record books, but the man behind the yardage deserves just as much celebration."

The Titans will be motivated by Chris Johnson's Ring of Honor induction in Week 1, which spells bad news for the Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The news surrounding Johnson is heartbreaking. No one should have to go through the debilitating disease commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The former 2,000-yard runner in 2009 was a pillar in the community and an NFL legend. He also spent time with the Jets during his 10-year career, rushing for 663 yards and a touchdown on 155 carries over 16 games (six starts) during the 2014 campaign.

It will be an emotional day for Titans fans and even members of the Jets organization who remember Johnson's time with the team. He started in 93 of his 95 appearances over six years with Tennessee, with the franchise boasting a 49-46 (.516) record in those contests.

Consider that. An emotional day for Saleh against his former team will only add fuel to the fire, with Titans fans looking to honor and celebrate Johnson's life and career. If the Jets understood the challenge of walking into a road Week 1 contest, the latest announcement will only make it harder for them. It doesn't help that New York is also 3-14 in its last 17 away contests since the start of the 2024 season.

The Jets can't allow themselves to become overwhelmed. Instead, they must find a way to overcome another pressure point on the coaching staff to have their roster ready to try to spoil an emotional day in Nashville in September. Otherwise, it will be a long season.