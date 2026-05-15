Predicting Every New York Jets Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The 2026 NFL regular season schedule was officially unveiled on Thursday night, and the Jets did not get the best draw, depending on who you ask.

The Jets were surprisingly one of five teams that did not get a single primetime game for the upcoming season. New York received a slew of 1 p.m. ET games, which is great for fans, but they also have a late bye week, which is not so great, considering that three out of their four games before the bye are against the Chiefs, Bills, and Chargers.

That being said, Jets fans hope that this year will be different from last year, where they started 0-7 and finished 3-14. If that were to happen again with this collection of new talent, it would not be good for the future of head coach Aaron Glenn or starting quarterback Geno Smith.

Therefore, before the action kicks off in September, we’re going to give our predictions for each game to see how the 2026 season could end up for the Jets.

Week 1: at Titans

There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this game as the Jets open up on the road against their old head coach, Robert Saleh. Saleh is looking to get his coaching career back on track in the Motor City after the Jets kicked him to the curb during the 2024 season.

There will be no love lost between these squads, especially on the Jets side. As new Jets nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat was traded by the Titans earlier this offseason to New York, in exchange for Jermaine Johnson II. Then last season, the Jets received cornerback Jarvis Brownlee in a trade from the Titans, who are already looking forward to said matchup.

This game screams defensive battle more than a shootout with talent on both teams. That said, Glenn and Co. find a way to get it done, thanks to Smith and his veteran leadership in a close one.

Prediction: Jets 20, Titans 17

Week 2: vs. Packers

The Packers will be shorthanded, but that doesn't mean they'll roll over easily. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/Imagn Images

After starting Week 1 with a thrilling win over the Titans, the Jets return home for their opener against Jordan Love and the Packers.

Green Bay could likely be without Micah Parsons, who is still rehabbing from a torn ACL, which is great news for the Jets’ offensive line. The Jets should look to run the ball with Breece Hall at Green Bay’s d-line to hopefully open up the passing game against a formidable secondary.

However, the Jets’ defense will have its hands full against a Packers offense with talent at the skill positions and a quarterback, Jordan Love, who has done a good job taking care of the football. New York’s goal should be to force a turnover or two in this game. Will it happen? I don’t think so, as the Packers hand the Jets their first loss of the 2026 campaign.

Prediction: Packers 27, Jets 17

Week 3: at Lions

The road doesn’t get any easier for Glenn and the Jets, as they will face his former team in Week 3, when he was the defensive coordinator. The Lions are coming off a disappointing 2025 season in which they failed to make the playoffs.

This team is talented on both sides of the ball and will give the Jets team fits. Last year, Detroit was the highest scoring team at home, averaging 32.5 points per game. Despite the additions the Jets made on defense, the Lions are a machine at Ford Field. The Lions will score points in bunches, especially if Smith and the offense can’t put together scoring drives. Now, that’s not to say the Jets’ offense won’t have its good moments, but after a tough game against Green Bay, Detroit will walk away victorious.

Prediction: Lions 34, Jets 17

Week 4: at Bears

The Jets wrap up their two-game road trip against the Bears. Chicago will be coming off a tough game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, and could be looking past New York with the Packers on the horizon.

The key for New York will be whether its defense can slow the Bears’ dynamic ground attack with D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, who averaged 144.5 yards per game. Based on the upgrades the Jets made on the defensive line, I think they’ll be up to the challenge.

As for the Jets’ offense, they should fare better against a Bears’ defense that hasn’t done much to address their pass-rushing woes and has a few new faces in the back seven. Again, if Smith can play turnover-free football against what was an opportunistic Chicago defense, New York has a good chance to steal a game on the road.

Prediction: Jets 24, Bears 23

Week 5: vs. Browns

The Jets will be counting on Will McDonald IV to help beat the Browns at home. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets return home to face a Browns squad that they beat 27-20 last year at MetLife Stadium. This Browns team will be slightly different from the one they saw in 2025 as they have a new head coach in Todd Monken. And Deshaun Watson, not Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, might be the starting quarterback.

The goal for the Jets’ offense will be to keep Myles Garrett from wrecking the game, which is easier said than done. Therefore, New York should make it a priority to run the football with Hall slowing down the pass rush.

The Browns’ offense features some playmakers at the skill positions (Jerry Jeudy, Harold Fannin Jr., Quinshon Judkins, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston), who will pose problems for the Jets’ defense. But I think they have the pieces to match up with those guys. No one knows what to expect from Watson if he’s the starter, but give us the Jets, who will be 3-2 after five games, which is the best-case scenario for Glenn and his staff.

Prediction: Jets 23, Browns 17



Jets’ record after five weeks: 3-2

Week 6: at Patriots

The Patriots had the Jets’ number in 2025. They swept the two-game season series, winning by an average of 22.5 points per game.

New York likely remembers this, especially those who were on the team last year, and wants to get some revenge. But it might not happen at Gillette Stadium, as the Patriots will be coming off a fairly easy game against the Las Vegas Raiders. New York will put up a fight, as Smith will do his best to keep them in.

However, the Patriots, with their collection of talent on offense, which may or may not include A.J. Brown, will be too much in the end.

Prediction: Patriots 30, Jets 18

Week 7: vs. Dolphins

While their first AFC East game of the season didn’t go their way in Week 6, the Jets fell into a good get-right spot against the rebuilding Miami Dolphins, led by first-time head coach Jeff Hafley.

The Dolphins are projected to be one of the worst teams in the league this year, as Malik Willis takes the lead of the charge. Willis will give the Jets’ defense some issues with his dual-threat ability, paired with Devon Achane in the backfield.

However, when you look at both teams’ rosters from top to bottom, the Jets have the better talent, and that will show itself in this matchup. This could be a great opportunity for Smith and the offense to beat up on the Dolphins’ defense, which gave up its fair share of rushing yards in 2025.

Prediction: Jets 30, Dolphins 13

Week 8: vs. Raiders

After taking care of business against the Dolphins, the Jets wrap up their two-game homestand with a visit from Smith’s old team, the Raiders. The Raiders are led by new head coach Klint Kubiak and made notable changes on both sides of the ball.

The Jets could be facing either Kirk Cousins or maybe No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. New York fans hope it's the latter, as it could create some turnover opportunities, but the same could be said for Cousins, who is liable to do the same thing.

Nonetheless, all eyes will be on Smith to see what he does against his former club. His stint with the Raiders was not great, as he had as many touchdown passes (19) as interceptions (17). But with the talent that he has with Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Kenyon Sadiq, and Mason Taylor, Smith should have a big day and lead the Jets to a win.

Prediction: Jets 24, Raiders 16

Week 9: at Chiefs

This is where the schedule gets tough for the Jets, as they will head to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs, who are looking to prove to the NFL world that their demise last season was a fluke.

By this point in the regular season, Patrick Mahomes should be back on the field after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year. Mahomes has a new guy to lean on in the backfield in Kenneth Walker III, who will be a handful for the Jets’ defense.

The Chiefs saw a few guys depart from the secondary earlier this offseason. Still, they retooled at those spots, and knowing Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, he’ll have those guys ready to go. If Mahomes is playing like himself by the time we get to November, it could be a long day for the Jets.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Jets 10

Week 10: vs. Bills

Do the Jets have what it takes to hang with the Bills? | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After going to Arrowhead, the Jets return home to play Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills swept the season series over New York in 2025, holding the Jets to a total of 18 points.

With the Jets having much better pieces than they did last season, and hopefully the injury bug doesn’t bite too hard at this time of the season, Smith and Hall should be able to put up some type of fight.

However, the Jets’ defense will have to contend with a dynamic ground attack with Allen and James Cook, and a wide receiver room that added D.J. Moore. The fact that Buffalo can spread this Jets’ defense out with Moore, Khalil Shakir, Josh Palmer, Skylar Bell (rookie), and Keon Coleman, will make this a tough challenge.

Prediction: Bills 30, Jets 17



Record after 10 weeks: 5-5

Week 11: at Chargers

The Jets will embark on a two-game road trip before their Week 13 bye, starting with the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles brought in a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, who had one of the best rushing attacks last season in Miami with De’Von Achane. Now, he’ll get to work with Omari Hampton, Kimani Vidal, and Keaton Mitchell, who the Jets’ defense will have to try to slow down.

And there’s starting QB Justin Herbert, who can make big plays in the air if he gets protection. He was sacked a career-high 54 times last season. Therefore, it will be imperative for David Bailey, Will McDonald IV, Joseph Ossai, and Kingsley Enagbare to wreak havoc off the edge.

The Chargers saw a couple of key guys depart in the offseason, including defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. However, this is still a talented unit that forced 23 takeaways in 2025. Smith might be under siege in this game and have a couple of turnovers that will lead to points and a win for LA.

Prediction: Chargers 28, Jets 14

Week 12: at Dolphins

After a physical game against the Chargers, the Jets head down to South Beach to play the Dolphins. Earlier in the season, we had New York overwhelming the Dolphins on both sides of the ball, and it could be the same story before the bye week.

Again, it would not be shocking to see this be a huge Breece Hall game, as he racks up over 100-plus scrimmage yards and the defense gets a turnover or two on Willis. New York heads into the bye on a winning note, snapping their three-game skid.

Prediction: Jets 24, Dolphins 9

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: vs. Broncos

Coming off the bye week, the Jets will go up against the Broncos, who are looking to get back to the AFC title game. New York’s secondary will have to be on its A-game as the Broncos’ WR unit features Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims, and Pat Bryant.

If the Jets can’t slow down Waddle, who doesn’t need many targets to create an explosive play, and allow the Broncos to control the clock with their length, it could be a long game. Denver’s defense, which led the NFL in sacks with 68 last season, is quite nasty and will have Smith under duress.

Prediction: Broncos 23, Jets 12

Week 15: at Cardinals

Many people believe that Arizona could be one of the worst teams in the league. At this point in the season, it could be Jacoby Brissett still starting. Or it could be Gardner Minshew or rookie Carson Beck?

Regardless of who is starting, the Jets’ defense finds itself in a nice bounce-back spot on the road. We don’t know what Arizona’s offensive scheme will look like, but they do have rookie RB Jeremiyah Love, who will get a lot of work, and a passing game with playmakers in Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson.

It might not be the cleanest game, but the Jets pull this game out and end up with their seventh win of the year.

Prediction: Jets 20, Cardinals 17

Week 16: vs. Patriots

Can the Jets challenge the Patriots for the AFC East crown this fall? | Yannick Peterhans/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point in the season, the Jets could find themselves in the wildcard hunt, which would be a success. However, they run into the Patriots, who have bigger goals in mind, such as getting back to the Super Bowl.

A veteran team like the Patriots, which knows what it takes to win in December, will look to put a ton of pressure on Smith with its stellar defensive line. The Jets’ defense will try to do the same to Drake Maye, who had an outstanding second year. New York will come up short in their attempt, as the Patriots will make a few more plays to get the win.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Jets 17

Week 17: vs. Vikings

The Vikings are one of those teams that could find themselves in the playoff picture if Kyler Murray is healthy and playing good football.

Brian Flores’ defense, which lost Jonathan Greenard in a trade earlier this offseason, will be a pain for Smith to navigate as he’ll send pressure from all directions. The Jets' top priority on defense will be to keep Justin Jefferson under wraps, which will be easier said than done.

Minnesota will be coming off a battle-tested three-game stretch against the Patriots, Lions, and Commanders, so maybe the Jets could catch them by surprise. However, New York will come up short, dropping their second straight game, prompting questions on the future of Glenn and Smith.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Jets 21

Week 18: at Bills

The Bills might not have anything to play for in Week 18 if they handle their business. But in case they do like playoff seeding, the Jets might be in trouble.

For Smith, this will be the last chance to put something on tape for the Jets, but also for the other 31 teams across the league. The veteran quarterback plays an average game in the regular season finale, tossing a touchdown and an interception.

The Bills do what they do best with Allen and Cook leaving the Jets’ defense with question marks on who stays or goes in the offseason.

Prediction: Bills 28, Jets 14

Final record for 2026 season: 7-10

If the Jets somehow finish the 2026 campaign with a 7-10 record, it will be a clear improvement from Glenn’s first year, where everything that could go wrong did. However, if New York ends the season on a three-game losing streak or longer, it could prompt questions about Glenn’s future with the team.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Smith, New York could look to bring him back, but if the 2027 QB class lives up to expectations, the Jets would be foolish not to use one of their three first-round picks on a QB. The goal for GM Darren Mougey is to build a team that’s ready to compete in 2027 and beyond. Smith is not the guy who will raise the Jets’ ceiling going into the future.