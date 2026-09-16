Kenyon Sadiq Gave Jets Plenty Reason to Increase Snap Count in Week 2

When the Jets walked into training camp in July, the one position group that seemed to get a massive upgrade in both talent and depth was at tight end.

Former second-round pick Mason Taylor was coming off a somewhat productive first season, and he was joined by 16th overall pick Kenyon Sadiq from April's draft. The idea New York had was to overwhelm teams with its heavy use of tight ends all over the field.

Their victory in Week 1 against the Titans on Sunday only enhanced that belief. The Jets' offense used 12 personnel (or two tight ends on the field at the same time) for 23% of snaps. They used 13 personnel (three tight ends) a whopping 17% of the time.

It's no wonder the Jets found success: their commitment to playing both Sadiq and Taylor worked well across the board.

"I think that room is a weapon for us," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "That's an improved group, and each week we're giving them more and more on their plate so we can try to take advantage of who they are."

But while the Jets are going to continue to use their tight end sets a lot this season, one of those players is in need of more snaps. And after recording his first NFL touchdown during the win, it's Sadiq who has earned a chance for more.

Justifying a larger snap count for Kenyon Sadiq

Sadiq was all smiles in the locker room after his first game with the Jets last week. He recorded the team's first touchdown. (h/t NFL) of the season on an end-around run: the first tight end to score his first touchdown on a run since Hall of Famer and former Cleveland Brown Ozzie Newsome in 1978.

Kenyon Sadiq starts off his NFL career with a rushing TD!



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He also was quick to credit Taylor and other tight ends on the team for the blocks that led the way for him.

"We had a good look," Sadiq said. "Just Mason (Taylor) and Jeremy (Ruckert) both made great blocks. They made my job easy."

Sadiq also tallied two catches for 12 yards as well in the passing game. Those numbers won't jump off a page, especially in the 28 snaps played, but they do highlight his flexibility in making an impact in New York's offense as early as this week. Green Bay allowed a touchdown and 58 yards on six catches (9.7 per reception) to Minnesota in Week 1.

It's also why the Jets need to give him more snaps moving forward. New York does not need to increase its two-tight-end sets in order to get Sadiq the ball. With Taylor struggling in the team's win over Tennessee, there's a path for the Oregon product to get even more playing time over the next few weeks.

Whether it comes through jet sweeps, screens, or downfield throws, New York needs to start making Sadiq a consistent player in its offense. It will give the Jets a different dynamic as they try to build off of their first Sunday opening-day victory in over 10 years against the Packers in Week 2.

And make the offense even harder to defend when the Jets take on tougher teams—like the Packers—around the league over the next few weeks.

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