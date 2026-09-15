Jets Are Already Feeling Kenyon Sadiq's Offensive Impact (And Why the Best Is Yet to Come)

It was hard to ask for a better start to the 2026 season on Sunday as the Jets completely dominated the Titans in a 23-10 win that was really not nearly as close or competitive as the final score might indicate.

From both lines having their way to quarterback Geno Smith protecting the ball and delivering accurate passes, we learned a lot about this Jets team in a game they never trailed against the Titans. Granted, Tennessee had a lot of weaknesses entering the game, and it is easy to overreact to anything that occurs in Week 1, but the season opener also served as an opportunity for players to make an early statement.

That is exactly what rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq did with three catches for 21 yards and this three-yard rushing touchdown (H/t NFL) that capped an eight-play, 60-yard opening drive that completely set the tone for the rest of the game.

Kenyon Sadiq starts off his NFL career with a rushing TD!



NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/80wsuFz8mf — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

In all fairness, it was still a relatively quiet game for Sadiq, leaving room for improvement as he gets settled in and comfortable with offensive coordinator Frank Reich's scheme in game action. At the same time, Sadiq missed a chunk of offseason time after undergoing hernia surgery, and there was every reason to believe that the Jets would limit his snap count in Week 1.

While his overall role in the game was certainly limited compared to what it could eventually turn out to be, Sadiq has already earned the trust of his coaches with his versatility, physicality and playmaking abilities, giving every reason to believe that the best may still be yet to come for the 16th overall pick out of Oregon.

More success could be on the way from Kenyon Sadiq after an impactful debut

Sadiq only registered an overall grade of 52.0 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 29th out of 30 qualified TEs, but his run blocking and elite speed were two key areas that stood out the most entering his rookie season. While he was not as dominant as a blocker to begin his career with an average 62.8 run-blocking grade, he was only used once as a pass blocker and did not allow a pressure.

Outside of Sadiq, the TE room left a lot to be desired in Sunday's opener, as Jeremy Ruckert (one catch for four yards) and Mason Taylor (two catches for a two-yard loss) received four combined targets and failed to make an impact at all. That was especially noteworthy given Taylor's breakout potential that he entered the season with going into Year 2 and the opening that appeared to be there for him to take advantage of as Sadiq worked his way back from injury.

Again, Sadiq only amassed 21 total yards, but he still outperformed Taylor on the same number of targets. Furthermore, Taylor dropped one target that could easily have been ruled a fumble and was called for a penalty in the red zone on the Jets' second scoring drive.

The Jets will need more impactful performances from Kenyon Sadiq if Mason Taylor starts the 2026 season slowly. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That does not immediately point to what the season may have in store for both players, but Taylor was clearly a dud coming out of the opener and was unable to stand out for the right reasons as Sadiq took full advantage of his targets and contributed to the offensive success the Jets found on Sunday.

Why the best could be yet to come for Kenyon Sadiq

The Jets will look to show that they can handle success and build the consistency that has been lacking for so long ahead of a Week 2 meeting with the Packers. The Vikings only accumulated 132 total passing yards in a 39-22 comeback win over Green Bay on Sunday, but backup QB Carson Wentz threw three TDs in relief of an injured Kyler Murray, while TE T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 36 yards and a TD.

That doesn't mean the Jets will replicate that success against the Packers' defense this week, but it does provide some optimism that Sadiq could be due for an encore and some additional success going forward after a solid debut against the Titans.

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