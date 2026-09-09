Wednesday's Jets Injury Report Paints a Promising Offensive Outlook for Week 1

Time is quickly passing as the Jets prepare for Sunday's season-opening collision with former head coach Robert Saleh and the Titans at Nissan Stadium. All that's been said about the pressure surrounding New York HC Aaron Glenn & Co. can't be overstated at this point, and all that's left to do is march into Tennessee, show Saleh why he was fired in the first place and escape Week 1 with a 1-0 record.

Glenn can only go as far as his roster will take him this weekend and beyond, so getting a lineup as healthy as possible will be crucial to the Jets' chances of success. Several key players have been sidelined since the offseason—whether they were banged up in the preseason or much earlier—leaving their Week 1 availability up in the air.

Good news, though: Wednesday's practice provided Gang Green with reasons to be optimistic about certain players' health.

Positive Breece Hall, Kenyon Sadiq updates headline Wednesday's Jets injury report

The New York Post's Brian Costello had some positive updates to share Wednesday afternoon, revealing that rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) and running backs Breece Hall (groin) and Isaiah Davis (knee) were full participants in the latest practice.

First-year cornerback D'Angelo Ponds (calf) also practiced, albeit in limited fashion, while wideout Tim Patrick (groin) and defensive end Joseph Ossai (foot) remained sidelined completely.

Jets injury report: Breece Hall, Kenyon Sadiq and Isaiah Davis all practiced fully today. D’Angelo Ponds was limited. Joseph Ossai and Tim Patrick did not practice. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) September 9, 2026

Although the above update is a mixed bag when it comes to the Jets' defense, the fact that three key offensive playmakers fully practiced leaves a lot to be excited about.

Hall has been week-to-week with a groin injury that he picked up halfway through August, coming just a few months after securing a $47.75 million extension. If he isn't the best player in New York's offense, he's no worse than second, so getting a fully healthy Hall at the start of the year certainly helps Gang Green's outlook. The 25-year-old franchise RB looks to take his game to even bigger heights after recording career highs in carries (243) and rushing yards (1,065) last year.

Speaking of the backfield, it's a relief to see that Davis is trending in the right direction, too. His status seemed unclear when the Jets brought veteran RB Jerome Ford in for a workout earlier this week, but it seems any concern was overblown. It sounds like he's ready to build on a career that's seen him average 5.6 yards on 73 carries, putting him in a spot to succeed against a Titans defense that allowed 114.6 rushing yards per game in 2025 (15th).

Isaiah Davis has looked explosive at times in his career and will look to continue that success against the Titans now that he's seemingly healthy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, Sadiq's full participation will only add to the excitement leading up to his NFL debut.

Setbacks after a hernia surgery forced this year's 16th overall selection to miss the Jets' entire preseason, meaning Week 1 will be New York fans' first chance to see him at the pro level. Expectations will have to be tempered after all the time he missed, but it's hard not to like Sadiq's odds of making noise after the Titans allowed the eighth-most touchdowns to tight ends last season.

With the talented trio seemingly healthy, the Jets' offense could live up to its newfound potential as early as this weekend. The frontline has been reinforced, Geno Smith is an upgrade at quarterback, the wide receiver room is deeper than ever and offensive coordinator Frank Reich knows a thing or two about putting up points. If everyone stays healthy, the Jets shouldn't have a bottom-five offense again.

The rest of this week's practices will tell more about what Sunday could look like. For now, though, the Jets have every reason to believe that the offense won't be a concern in Week 1.

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