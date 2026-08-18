Mory Bamba Injury Could Save Former UDFA on Jets Roster Bubble

Although the New York Jets fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24-16, in their preseason opener, there were plenty of positives to take from the loss. Several of the team’s players came away from Friday night’s game as big winners; however, no one stood out quite like Mory Bamba.

The undrafted free agent out of BYU quickly asserted himself on the defensive end, recording five total tackles and four pass deflections, becoming just the seventh player to record at least four pass deflections in a preseason game since 2017.

He also impressed on special teams, recording one of those tackles from the gunner spot. The 25-year-old was already viewed as a likely practice squad candidate, but given his contributions on special teams, Bamba strengthened his chances of earning a potential spot on the 53-man roster.

Despite building momentum and being dubbed “Bamba Island” by head coach Aaron Glenn, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported Monday morning that Bamba will be sidelined for a “couple weeks with a knee injury”.

While the news is unfortunate, it opens the door for another Jets cornerback on the roster bubble looking to capitalize on the opportunity. One player who would benefit most from additional reps is Jordan Clark.

Jordan Clark could strengthen his chances for a potential roster spot with Bamba sidelined

Of all the cornerbacks on New York’s depth chart, Clark was viewed as one of the team’s weakest links entering the offseason programs, and there’s a good reason for it. The 2025 undrafted free agent spent the majority of last season on the Jets’ practice squad, but was called up to the active roster once their playoff hopes died.

However, Clark was unable to take advantage of the opportunity. He was picked apart in coverage, allowing 16 receptions (20 targets) for 140 yards and three touchdowns in 100 coverage snaps, earning a 50.6 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus.

As a result of his underwhelming performance, the coaching staff practically benched Clark in the regular-season finale despite using the final few weeks to try out their reserve players. He played just one defensive snap, while Tre Brown, Samuel Womack III, and Ja’Sir Taylor received the majority of the workload.

Clark’s path toward earning a roster spot was already going to be a difficult one, largely because of his physical frame. The 5-foot-9, 184-pound corner ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at Notre Dame’s Pro Day, limiting him to a nickelback role.

While Clark primarily played nickelback in college and showcased some capability in that role, the Jets already have two slot corners in Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and D’Angelo Ponds, who's recovering from a strained calf.

But with both Bamba and Ponds sidelined, Clark could make a compelling case with additional reps in training camp and preseason, where he’s had some solid moments. He’s come up with several notable pass breakups in camp and has shown flashes of being a useful contributor.

In Friday night’s preseason opener, Clark led the team in tackles (5) alongside Mykal Walker. One came when he sniffed out a screen play particularly well for a stop. It was only one play, but these are the types of moments Clark needs to strengthen his case.

How Clark can strengthen his chances of making the final 53-man roster

Bamba’s stock didn’t rise solely because of his play on defense. While it certainly played a part, his impact on special teams gained him momentum.

If Clark wants to secure a practice squad spot or even do the unthinkable and make the roster, he’ll have to do it on special teams. However, Clark has limited experience in this department.

In his six-year collegiate career, Clark played in just 178 special teams snaps and failed to record a tackle. He also played in 31 special teams snaps last season and 11 in the preseason opener.

Clark has to improve in this area if he wants to strengthen his case, and he’ll need to continue making plays on defense. He doesn’t have to become a lockdown or ball-hawking corner; he can give himself a chance if he can break up passes and make tackles in the open field.

Even if he does all this, it doesn’t guarantee him a spot. However, consistently making a play or two in practice and the final two preseason games could go a long way toward securing a spot.

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