3 Free Agents Jets Could Still Target to Finish Massive Offseason

The New York Jets came into the offseason with one of the worst rosters in all of football. But the front office stepped on the gas pedal early, adding players like T'Vondre Sweat, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Geno Smith in trades.

They also dove into free agency, upgrading their roster in a big way by adding edge rusher Joseph Ossai, linebacker Demario Davis, cornerback Nahshon Wright, and plenty of others.

The Jets have upgraded their roster, especially their defense, in a big way this offseason. But if they were smart, they wouldn't be done here.

Here are three more free agents the Jets could still target to cap off their offseason:

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints edge rusher Cameron Jordan was incredibly productive last season, but he hasn't been signed in free agency yet. The veteran defensive lineman is getting older, but he still recorded double digit sacks and posted a very respectable PFF grade. The Jets could use one of two more additions to the defensive line. Adding Jordan and reuniting him with Davis would be the best addition the Jets could make for cheap this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While the Jets could continue upgrading their defense in free agency, they need a wide receiver above all else. Tyreek Hill would be an intriguing addition, but he's coming off a major injury. Stefon Diggs could be a solid option, but he's dealing with legal troubles. As a result, going after San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings could be the best move. Jennings caught 55 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He would be a huge addition for the Jets offense alongside Garrett Wilson.

Detroit Lions DL DJ Reader

Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) warms up ahead of the Washington Commanders game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. on Sunday, November 9, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets need to add a player to their defensive line, even if they plan on adding an edge rusher at pick No. 2. If they don't land Jordan, a defensive tackle like DJ Reader could fit the team perfectly, too. Reader also posted a very respectable PFF grade for the Detroit Lions. Pairing him next to Sweat in the middle of the Jets defensive line would be a big upgrade from how the team finished last season.