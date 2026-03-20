3 Free Agents Jets Could Still Target to Finish Massive Offseason
The New York Jets came into the offseason with one of the worst rosters in all of football. But the front office stepped on the gas pedal early, adding players like T'Vondre Sweat, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Geno Smith in trades.
They also dove into free agency, upgrading their roster in a big way by adding edge rusher Joseph Ossai, linebacker Demario Davis, cornerback Nahshon Wright, and plenty of others.
The Jets have upgraded their roster, especially their defense, in a big way this offseason. But if they were smart, they wouldn't be done here.
Here are three more free agents the Jets could still target to cap off their offseason:
New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan
New Orleans Saints edge rusher Cameron Jordan was incredibly productive last season, but he hasn't been signed in free agency yet. The veteran defensive lineman is getting older, but he still recorded double digit sacks and posted a very respectable PFF grade. The Jets could use one of two more additions to the defensive line. Adding Jordan and reuniting him with Davis would be the best addition the Jets could make for cheap this offseason.
San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings
While the Jets could continue upgrading their defense in free agency, they need a wide receiver above all else. Tyreek Hill would be an intriguing addition, but he's coming off a major injury. Stefon Diggs could be a solid option, but he's dealing with legal troubles. As a result, going after San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings could be the best move. Jennings caught 55 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He would be a huge addition for the Jets offense alongside Garrett Wilson.
Detroit Lions DL DJ Reader
The Jets need to add a player to their defensive line, even if they plan on adding an edge rusher at pick No. 2. If they don't land Jordan, a defensive tackle like DJ Reader could fit the team perfectly, too. Reader also posted a very respectable PFF grade for the Detroit Lions. Pairing him next to Sweat in the middle of the Jets defensive line would be a big upgrade from how the team finished last season.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com