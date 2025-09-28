3 Huge New York Jets Trade Predictions As Rumors Continue To Swirl
The New York Jets have gotten off to quite a slow start this year. They're 0-3 after three weeks, but they've still been competitve in two of their three losses.
Despite that, trade rumors have begun swirling around the Jets, notably suggesting they'd be aggressive sellers at the trade deadline. To a certain extent, this could make sense, but they might not be as aggressive as some suggest.
Still, there are some exciting storylines to follow in New York this season. Who will they trade? Who will they keep? Will they go after any trade targets of their own?
Prediction: Jets trade Breece Hall to a desperate contender
The top name on the trade block for the Jets is running back Breece Hall. Hall is a very intriguing trade chip because he's a star at an important position. There are a lot of teams around the league who could use an upgrade at running back.
Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings might make sense as suitors. As time goes on and injuries pile up, more teams could become desperate for a running back.
At the end of the day, the Jets need to trade Hall before his contract runs out next offseason.
Prediction: Jets don't consider trading Quinnen Williams despite rumors
There have been some trade rumors swirling recently suggesting the Jets could trade superstar defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
But it doesn't make much sense at all.
Williams is the superstar on the Jets' defense and he's only getting better. He's looked like one of the best defensive players in the game this year and the Jets will likely want to build their defense around him and Sauce Gardner. Trade rumors don't make much sense at all.
Prediction: Jets trade (or cut) Allen Lazard in coming weeks
The Jets need to find a way to cut ties with wide receiver Allen Lazard. Lazard plays no role on the Jets anymore. When everybody is healthy, Lazard is typically going to be a healthy scratch. When he's active, he doesn't get much action.
If the Jets can trade him, that would be best. But it's unlikely another team is willing to take his contract on, so the Jets might need to cut him.
