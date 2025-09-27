Chiefs Tabbed Potential Fit For Intriguing Jets Trade Chip
The New York Jets came into the season with higher hopes than they've had in years. Rather than trotting out an old roster, the Jets are loaded with young talent.
But they've gotten off to a slow start. They're 0-3 after three weeks and trending in the wrong direction. With that in mind, the Jets could end up as sellers at the trade deadline, with Breece Hall being their top potential trade chip.
Parker Buchele of FanSided recently listed Hall as a potential trade fit for Andy Reid and the loaded Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have struggled on offense more than they would have liked to this point of the season.
Chiefs linked to blockbuster Breece Hall trade as offense struggles
"I put this one third because, while Hall is an awesome player who has accumulated nearly 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 17 TDs in his last two years on a terrible Jets team, he is in the last year of his rookie contract," Buchele wrote. "Trading for Hall would mean the Chiefs give up a definite top-100 pick and shell out a three to four-year contract to a position they are not historically inclined to spend much capital on.
"While I myself am typically wary of paying huge money to the running back position, Hall would only command around $8-10M per year. With Pacheco most likely leaving after this season, Hall would solve this position for the Chiefs for not just 2025, but through the next era of Patrick Mahomes. It’s not a move I expect the Chiefs to make, but Hall's talent and durability are certainly worth a swing."
The Chiefs need to add some more weapons on offense. They need to add a wide receiver first, but adding a running back wouldn't hurt.
For Kansas City, it seems like each season is a one-year sprint. The team is off to a slow start, so adding an expiring star like Hall could rejuvenate the team and boost the offense.
Hall would step in as the top running back from day one on the roster. He would give the Chiefs a dynamic option who can make plays in the run game and the pass game. It might be expensive, but if the Chiefs can lock him down on a new contract, a deal like this could be worthwhile.
More NFL: New York Jets Rule Out Key Defensive Starter For Week 4 MNF