Jets Have Clear Scapegoat After Third Consecutive Loss
The New York Jets are 0-3 after three weeks, but they haven't looked horrible each time out. In Week 1, the Jets had the game in their hands, but Xavier Gipson fumbled it away before Aaron Glenn could get his first win as a head coach. Week 2 was horrible, as the Buffalo Bills beat the Jets down from start to finish. Week 3 saw the Jets lead with less than a minute left, but they ultimately fell on a game-winning field goal.
Going forward, the Jets need to be better, and everybody in New York knows it.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently blasted running back Breece Hall, calling him one of the team's biggest losers from Week 3's crushing loss.
Breece Hall needs to be better for the Jets going forward
"Breece Hall looked like his 2023 self in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Steelers, rushing for 107 yards on a healthy 5.6 yards per carry. Unfortunately, his production over the last two weeks has plummeted," Fried wrote. "Hall finished Sunday’s game with nine carries for just 21 yards and added a pair of drops. That performance came on the heels of last week, when he managed only 29 yards on 10 carries.
"Part of the issue has been the Jets' run-blocking, largely a result of opposing defenses selling out on the run. Hall will look to get back on track against a hopefully weaker Miami Dolphins defense next week."
Coming into the season, the Jets were supposed to be a run-heavy team with a dominant ground game. In Week 1, it seemed like this would be the case, as Hall dominated the Steelers' defense.
Since then, Hall has carried the ball 19 times for 50 yards. 29 of those yards came on two carries, meaning Hall has carried the ball 17 times for 21 yards aside from two big plays.
This isn't good enough, especially on a team that's relying on Hall to dominate. Obviously, it would help to have Justin Fields on the field, but it's crushing to see the top running back struggle so much. The Jets need him to turn the play around or else the offense will never get going.
