3 Jets Whose Stock Are on the Rise After Disastrous Week 2 Loss
The New York Jets are 0-2 after two weeks of football, and they couldn't be headed in a worse direction after their Week 2 loss.
The Jets put together a great performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but were dominated from start to finish against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Justin Fields suffered a concussion and could miss extended time, and the Jets don't have much to be happy about right now.
Despite that, there are still some players trending in the right direction for the Jets. Which three players' stocks are on the rise heading into Week 3?
WR Garrett Wilson
The Jets have a clear top target on offense: wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Wilson caught seven passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Steelers. Despite the lack of production from the offense in Week 2, Wilson still led the Jets in targets, catches, and yards with eight targets, four catches, and 50 yards.
Wilson is going to continue to be the top target on offense. In fact, he's the only reliable option the Jets have. His stock will continue to rise until the Jets add another option to take targets from the star wide receiver.
TE Jeremy Ruckert
Tight end Jeremy Ruckert might not be a star, but many saw him as a fringe roster player coming into the season. Despite that, he's still carried the load in the tight end room, despite the presence of rookie Mason Taylor.
Ruckert has only caught three passes in two weeks, so it's not like he's a star, but he finally produced in the red zone. Ruckert is supposed to be a top red zone threat, but through his first three NFL seasons, he hadn't caught a touchdown. On Sunday, the Ohio State product brought in a five-yard touchdown catch, which could be a sign of things to come in the future.
DT Jowon Briggs
The Jets' defense was supposed to lead the way this season, but it hasn't been that way so far.
Despite that, defensive tackle Jowon Briggs has stepped up in a huge way. In Week 2, the interior defensive lineman tallied five tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits against the loaded Bills offense.
If he can continue in this direction, the Jets will be in a very good spot. Having him alongside Quinnen Williams will be a massive defensive presence going forward.
