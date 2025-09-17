Patriots-Jets Linked To Huge Trade Involving $44 Million WR
The New York Jets came into the season with a massive hole at wide receiver, but they didn't do much to address it. Actually, they cut wide receiver and punt returner Xavier Gipson after Week 1.
Veteran Allen Lazard was seen as an option in the preseason, but since the regular season started, he's been a ghost. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1 and was only active in Week 2 because of an injury to Josh Reynolds. This could open up the possibility of a trade involving the veteran pass catcher.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently linked Lazard to a trade with the AFC East rival New England Patriots.
Jets-Patriots linked to Allen Lazard trade
"After being a healthy scratch in Week 1, New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard was active in Week 2—though, likely only because Josh Reynolds was not. He finished New York's game against the Buffalo Bills without a catch," Knox wrote. "While the Jets decided to keep Lazard this offseason after adjusting his contract, they'd probably be interested in getting something of value for him now. The 29-year-old doesn't appear to be a strong fit for Tanner Engstrand's offense, and he's set to be a free agent in 2026.
"After starting the season 0-2 and watching Justin Fields exit with a concussion, the Jets could see their season slip away rather quickly. Plenty of teams need receiver help, and Lazard is a 6'5" pass-catcher who had 530 receiving yards a year ago. He should bring a bit more than the Day 3 pick swap the Carolina Panthers got for Diontae Johnson at last year's trade deadline."
The Patriots and rookie quarterback Drake Maye could use some wide receiver help, if it would come cheap. Lazard would provide solid depth, as well as a viable red zone option, and he would likely come for a late round pick swap.
Adding Lazard to the Patriots offense wouldn't make them Super Bowl contenders, but it would be an affordable deal, and it would give Maye another veteran option to use. New England's season is likely going to be about developing Maye over everything else. This kind of deal helps the young quarterback now. If he can develop a solid connection with Lazard, the Patriots could re-sign him in the offseason, too.
More NFL: Could Jets Land Trade For $90 Million Dolphins WR?