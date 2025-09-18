3 Key Matchups To Watch In Jets-Buccaneers Week 3 Contest
The New York Jets are 0-2 through two weeks with two completely different games under their belt. In Week 1, the Jets put together a strong performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets didn't win the game, but their performance was solid.
Against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets were embarrassed from start to finish. Heading into Week 3, the Jets will need to be at their best, or else the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could put the Jets in an even bigger hole.
Here are three key matchups to watch in Week 3 between the Jets and Buccaneers:
Sauce Gardner vs. Mike Evans
The biggest matchup to watch this week is between superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner and superstar wide receiver Mike Evans.
Gardner has been one of the best defensive players in football since he came into the league. Evans has been one of the best offensive players in football since he came into the league, too.
This will likely be a back-and-forth matchup between two powerhouse players. It's unlikely that one player dominates the game. Still, it's something to keep an eye on in Week 3.
Jets offensive line vs. Buccaneers defensive line
With Tyrod Taylor under center in Week 3, the Jets will need their offensive line to be at its best. The unit was strong in Week 1, but it struggled in Week 2. There are strong connections between the offensive line's performance and the Jets' overall performance.
They'll need to keep their veteran quarterback upright as much as possible in Week 3. They also need to help dominate the run game, as it might be relied on more with Taylor under center than with Justin Fields. Breece Hall and Braelon Allen could be primed for breakout games if the Jets' men up front can dominate.
Brandon Stephens vs. Emeka Egbuka
While Gardner and Evans will be a matchup to watch, there are Buccaneers fans who are likely more excited about Emeka Egbuka's matchup against struggling cornerback Brandon Stephens.
Stephens has struggled mightily through two weeks, while Egbuka has been one of the better young playmakers in football. The Buccaneers' young wide receiver has found the end zone multiple times already, and he could be primed to do it again in Week 3 if Stephens isn't on top of his game.
More NFL: Jets' Offseason Trade Already Looking Like A Steal As DT Heats Up