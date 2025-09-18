Jets' Offseason Trade Already Looking Like A Steal As DT Heats Up
The New York Jets put together a solid performance in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they were dominated from start to finish against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.
Despite the crushing loss, the Jets saw a few players put together solid performances, which is a sign of good things for the future.
Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently shared some solid praise for defensive tackle Jowon Briggs after his solid performance in Week 2. Briggs was acquired from the Cleveland Browns in an offseason trade.
Jowon Briggs already turning heads with Jets
"A seventh-round pick of the Browns in the 2024 NFL Draft, Briggs showed flashes as a rookie in limited playing time. He posted an impressive 72.2 PFF grade, tallying four pressures and seven total run stops in just 133 defensive snaps," Fried wrote. "Briggs was hoping to take on a larger role going into his second season, but Cleveland's incredibly deep defensive line room made that challenging. That's why the Browns opted to send Briggs to the Jets in exchange for a swap of 2026 sixth and seventh-round picks prior to roster cutdown day.
"The Jets were desperate for defensive tackle help, with Byron Cowart injured and veterans like Derrick Nnadi underperforming, so general manager Darren Mougey made a pair of late August additions, trading for both Briggs and veteran Harrison Phillips. Phillips was the bigger-name addition, but it's Briggs who has impressed the most so far. The Cincinnati product is currently PFF's sixth-highest graded interior defensive lineman in the NFL through two weeks, one spot behind Quinnen Williams."
Briggs has consistently made an impact for the Jets through two weeks, notably in Week 2, when he was one of the lone bright spots on the entire team.
The young defensive tackle recorded five tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in the Jets' embarrassing loss to the Bills in Week 2. It was his first career sack, but it doesn't seem like it'll be his last with the Jets.
The 24-year-old will likely only get better with time and reps. He's slowly working himself into more snaps with the Jets, which bodes well for his future and the Jets' future.
This trade is already aging like fine wine for New York.
