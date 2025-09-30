4 Winners & 4 Losers From Jets Demoralizing Loss In Week 4 Vs. Dolphins
Coming into Week 4, the New York Jets and head coach Aaron Glenn desperately needed a win against their rival Miami Dolphins. Both teams came into the game without a win on the season, but it was the Dolphins who dominated the game for most of the contest.
The Dolphins took a 3-0 lead after the first drive and never trailed. The Dolphins ended up taking the game by a final score of 27-21.
Coach Glenn, among others, are going to be under the microscope going forward.
Who are the biggest winners and losers from the Jets' crushing Week 4 loss?
Loser No. 1: RB Braelon Allen
Through the first 10 or 12 plays of the game, running back Braelon Allen looked like he was going to be one of the biggest winners of the game.
He got off to a fast start, rushing for 26 yards on four carries with a long of 15 yards during the first drive, until he fumbled at the goal line. Rather than putting seven points on the board for the Jets, Allen coughed up the ball and the Dolphins drove down to score a touchdown on their own.
Allen was injured on the ensuing kickoff and didn't return to the game.
Winner No. 1: QB Justin Fields
The Jets needed quarterback Justin Fields to return from his concussion in a big way and he did just that. After fumbling in the first half, Fields put together a highlight reel rushing touchdown on a broken play. Rather than being tackled for a loss, Fields scrambled around for a massive 43-yard touchdown.
On the game, Fields finished 20 for 27 through the air for 226 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He carried the ball seven times for 81 yards and a touchdown, too.
The Jets offense looked solid at times, but they couldn't get out of their own way. Fields was solid, although the loss was ugly.
Loser No. 2: WR Isaiah Williams
In Week 1, wide receiver Xavier Gipson fumbled on the kickoff and the Jets seemingly lost the game to the Pittsburgh Steelers because of it. He was grilled by Coach Aaron Glenn and cut before Week 2.
In Week 4, wide receiver Isaiah Williams fumbled on the opening second half kickoff, giving the Dolphins the ball deep in Jets territory. The Dolphins would go on to score a touchdown to make the score 17-3 early in the second half.
Later in the game, Williams opted to call for a fair catch on a punt at the two-yard line.
Williams doesn't provide anything besides special teams, so if he's coughing the ball up, the Jets could end up cutting him, too.
Winner No. 2: RB Breece Hall
Starting running back Breece Hall looked really good in Week 4. He was active on the ground and in the passing game. His usage was hard to judge because of the fact that the Jets trailed for most of the game and Allen's injury, but the star running back still looked good nearly each time he touched the ball.
Hall finished the game with 14 carries for 81 yards, but he looked sharper than the box score indicates. The Jets trailed for the entire game, so they weren't able to lean into the run like they might have wanted, but Hall looked good when give the chance.
He also caught five passes for 30 yards.
Loser No. 3: CB Michael Carter II
Coming into the game, cornerback Michael Carter II was under the microscope because he had struggled a lot early in the year.
Against the Dolphins, these struggles continued. He was often beat and out of place during the first half. Like Allen, Carter suffered an injury and missed the rest of the game.
Going forward, Carter's job is at risk. He didn't boost his stock in Week 4.
Winner No. 3: TE Mason Taylor
Coming into the week, the Jets were looking at Mason Taylor to have his breakout game. The young tight end didn't disappoint against the Dolphins.
Taylor was one of the more consistent players of the week, finishing the game with five catches for 65 yards. He ran a full tree of routes on the game and looked solid when targeted. Going forward, he's likely going to be much more involved in the offense.
Loser No. 4: DC Steve Wilks
Coming into the game, the Jets' defense had a lot to prove. They had struggled through the first three weeks of the season.
But Steve Wilks' defense looked as bad as ever against the Dolphins. They were undisciplined and unprepared. There were missed tackles on nearly every big play. The Jets couldn't get off the field because of bone-headed penalties and it all comes back on the defensive coordinator.
Wilks needs to have his unit better prepared going forward or he could lose his job.
Winner No. 4: WR Garrett Wilson
Much like the first three weeks of the season, wide receiver Garrett Wilson was the best player on the field whenever he was out there.
He had a touchdown called back early in the game, but he got it back with a late game score on a tremedous grab.
Wilson finished the game with six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. He's likely going to clear 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns on the season with ease.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Star Prospect QB