Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Star Prospect QB
The New York Jets made a big move in the offseason to cut ties with veteran quarterback in favor of the much younger Justin Fields.
Fields has come into New York and flashed potential, but a lot of the media is skeptical of his ability to be the Jets' franchise signal caller. If the Jets aren't happy with the way Fields plays this season, they could replace him as early as this offseason.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently predicted the Jets would land South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers at the top of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to replace the aforementioned Fields.
Jets predicted to land top quarterback prospect to replace Justin Fields
"LaNorris Sellers needs to improve his processing speed, especially since he's stuck behind a god-awful offensive line at South Carolina, but there's a reason so many considered him Arch Manning's primary challenger going into the season," Kline wrote. "Sellers is a major talent, with the ability to chuck hard-cutting arrows deep through the heart of the defense. In terms of arm strength and ball placement alone, Sellers is probably the most intriguing QB prospect in the draft.
"He's built well for the position, with a strong base that has earned him Ben Roethlisberger comparisons. Sellers generally handles pressure well, able to withstand would-be tacklers and maneuver his way through traffic. While Sellers is not a game-breaking runner in the Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson vein, he's a naturally gifted athlete who is difficult to wrap up once he's moving with a head of steam in the open field. He can also pummel his way through the trenches on designed QB sneaks."
Sellers has flashed a lot of potential at South Carolina, but at the end of the day, he's a risky quarterback to take at the top of the first round. He's a lot like Fields in a few ways.
If he puts all the pieces together, his ceiling could be that of stars like Josh Allen. Sellers is a playmaker with a big arm. But if he can't adjust to the NFL, he could flop like Anthony Richardson.
It would be a risky pick at the top of the first round. Depending on how Fields plays the rest of the way, this could make some sense. But if the young Jets quarterback flashes more potential, New York could hold onto him and draft a playmaker or defensive star at the top of round one.
