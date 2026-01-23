Jets Linked to Breakout Packers QB to Replace Justin Fields

The New York Jets have the worst quarterback room in the league right now and they're likely going to look to add one or two new star signal callers to takeover.

There's a chance the Jets look to add a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the draft class is notably weak at quarterback. With Fernando Mendoza expected to go at pick No. 1, the Jets don't have a solid quarterback option at pick No. 2.

As a result, the Jets could look to add a quarterback later down the board, but they could also dive into free agency or the trade market to bring in the talent they need.

Daniel Chavkin of The Sporting News suggested the Jets could look to sign breakout backup quarterback Malik Willis of the Green Bay Packers.

Malik Willis is the perfect answer at QB for the Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Willis is set to hit free agency at the right time, as his spot start with the Green Bay Packers showed he may be ready for a starting spot," Chavkin wrote. "He is just 26 years old, turning 27 in May, and is one of the youngest quarterbacks on the open market.

"If the Jets go the Willis route, they will likely have to pay him a substantial contract similar or greater to what they gave Justin Fields last offseason. Several teams with quarterback openings will potentially pursue Willis, giving Willis the power of choice."

Willis hasn't earned a starting job in the NFL, but he's one of the better backups in the league. With Jordan Love missing time over the last two years, Willis has stepped in and helped the Packers win games.

A majority of the time, Willis is able to keep the Packers in games. He's flashed a lot of talent and ability.

The Jets would benefit greatly from adding him to the roster. He's a similar quarterback with a strikingly similar skillset to Fields. This means the Jets wouldn't need to completely change their offense and scheme to fit a pocket passer. They could continue building their run heavy offense that centers around a quarterback's mobility.

