6 Jets Players on Trade Watch, Including RB Breece Hall
The New York Jets are going to have to decide whether they want to want to hold a firesale this fall, or stay the course over the next few weeks.
Time is running out ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline, which will come and pass on November 4th. On Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that teams are eyeing the Jets right now with eyes on six of the team's players.
"Teams are keeping an eye on the Jets ahead of the trade deadline: names being mentioned include Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, Jermaine Johnson II, Will McDonald IV, Michael Carter II, and Allen Lazard, among others, per sources: One source told me: 'There’s an element of trying to figure out who are Glenn’s guys and who aren’t. Remember when Detroit suddenly traded Hockenson? A building block from the last regime is not going to be a guaranteed building block in this one,'" Schultz said.
Let's take a look at these guys one by one:
Who could the Jets trade?
Breece Hall:
The Jets running back has been talked about a lot over the last few months. He's talented and not under contract beyond this season. The only way a deal would make sense is if the Jets thought they would lose him in the offseason. This is especially the case because Braelon Allen currently is out. If you remove Hall from the picture as well, the Jets would be very thin at running back.
Quincy Williams:
Another guy not under contract beyond this season. The one-time All-Pro has played in just three games this season and has 1 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles.
Jermaine Johnson II:
Unlike the previous two, Johnson is under contract next year as his fifth-year option was picked up. The Jets could get a solid return, but he's only played four games this season and his trade value isn't at its peak. No need to trade away a guy who can help next year for a low return.
Will McDonald IV
He's signed next year with a cap hit of just over $5 million. He's arguably the Jets' best pass rusher. If the Jets were to make a move like this, it would be a clear sign that they expect a longer rebuild process. With his price tag next year, there's no reason at all to move him unless it's for a massive package.
Michael Carter II
Carter's under contract the next two years, but he's has an out in his contract and his cap hit jumps from roughly $4 million to $12.5 million. He seems like a guy to watch, especially because that cap number.
Allen Lazard
The trade rumors for Lazard began in the offseason when the Jets gave him permission to seek a trade. The Jets didn't move him, but he hasn't been fully utilized in the offense this season. Another guy who seems very much like someone to watch.
