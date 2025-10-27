Aaron Glenn Addresses Jets Trade Rumors As Deadline Approaches
The New York Jets were the only winless team in football coming into Week 8, but after a magnificent game from the offense, the Jets were able to steal a win from the Cincinnati Bengals. They're now sitting at 1-7 heading into the bye week, which should bring the Jets a lot of confidence going forward.
But the Jets are still one of the top trade deadline teams to watch in the league ahead of the trade deadline. They have a slew of stars on their roster who could make sense as trade chips this season and a lot of their roster has been involved in trade buzz.
Breece Hall is the top name being mentioned ahead of the deadline. Hall's contract expires at the end of the season, which makes him an intriguing player for the Jets to move. He could likely net the team a third round or fourth round pick if traded this season.
There are plenty of other players on the roster getting trade buzz at this point, too.
Aaron Glenn addresses surging Jets trade rumors
Quincy Williams and Quinnen Williams have both been mentioned. Quincy Williams would make a lot more sense as a trade chip because his contract expires at the end of the year, while Quinnen Williams still has time on his deal.
Jermaine Johnson has been thrown around in trade rumors, though he's practically shut these rumors down by stating that he's staying in New York, which should be a sign of relief for Jets fans. Johnson is one of their defensive cornerstones.
Recently, head coach Aaron Glenn addressed these rumors.
"When someone calls, you listen, but actions speak louder than words," Glenn said, according to ESPN's Jets insider Rich Cimini.
A statement like this seems to insinuate that the Jets might not be aggressively shopping their players at the trade deadline, but if the right call comes in, they're not going to hesitate to take it.
The Jets have some talented pieces on their roster. It would make more sense to try to build around them rather than ship them off for a load of draft picks, at least when it comes to Quinnen Williams, Hall, Johnson, and a few other stars.
