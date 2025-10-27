Jets Country

Aaron Glenn Addresses Jets Trade Rumors As Deadline Approaches

Will the Jets opt to be aggressive at the trade deadline this season?

Zach Pressnell

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and place kicker Nick Folk (6) celebrates the win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and place kicker Nick Folk (6) celebrates the win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets were the only winless team in football coming into Week 8, but after a magnificent game from the offense, the Jets were able to steal a win from the Cincinnati Bengals. They're now sitting at 1-7 heading into the bye week, which should bring the Jets a lot of confidence going forward.

But the Jets are still one of the top trade deadline teams to watch in the league ahead of the trade deadline. They have a slew of stars on their roster who could make sense as trade chips this season and a lot of their roster has been involved in trade buzz.

Breece Hall is the top name being mentioned ahead of the deadline. Hall's contract expires at the end of the season, which makes him an intriguing player for the Jets to move. He could likely net the team a third round or fourth round pick if traded this season.

There are plenty of other players on the roster getting trade buzz at this point, too.

Aaron Glenn addresses surging Jets trade rumors

New York Jets head coach Aaron Gle
New York Jets Head Coach, Aaron Glenn, is shown during the second quarter, Sunday, October 5, 2025. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quincy Williams and Quinnen Williams have both been mentioned. Quincy Williams would make a lot more sense as a trade chip because his contract expires at the end of the year, while Quinnen Williams still has time on his deal.

Jermaine Johnson has been thrown around in trade rumors, though he's practically shut these rumors down by stating that he's staying in New York, which should be a sign of relief for Jets fans. Johnson is one of their defensive cornerstones.

Recently, head coach Aaron Glenn addressed these rumors.

"When someone calls, you listen, but actions speak louder than words," Glenn said, according to ESPN's Jets insider Rich Cimini.

A statement like this seems to insinuate that the Jets might not be aggressively shopping their players at the trade deadline, but if the right call comes in, they're not going to hesitate to take it.

The Jets have some talented pieces on their roster. It would make more sense to try to build around them rather than ship them off for a load of draft picks, at least when it comes to Quinnen Williams, Hall, Johnson, and a few other stars.

More NFL: Jets' Breece Hall Makes Admission On Game-Winning Week 8 Trick Play

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News