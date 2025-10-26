Jets' Breece Hall Makes Admission On Game-Winning Week 8 Trick Play
The New York Jets went into Week 8 as the only winless team in the league. They've struggled all season long, but their offense has particularly been bad over the last two weeks. The Jets opted to bench Justin Fields at halftime of Week 7's game against the Carolina Panthers.
After Tyrod Taylor was ruled out with a knee injury, the Jets turned to Fields in Week 8. Fields alongside running back Breece Hall helped lead the Jets to a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals. But it didn't come easy.
Hall had his best performance of the season. He scored twice on the ground while Fields put together one of his best performances, too.
But the Jets couldn't secure this win without a spectacular trick play that resulted in a passing touchdown from Hall to tight end Mason Taylor.
Breece Hall reveals his mindset during Jets' game-winning trick play
Fields tossed the ball out to Hall in what appeared to be a normal halfback toss to the right. But Hall after pulling back to pass and pump faking, Hall flipped a pass to Taylor to tie the game. The extra point would prove to be the difference in the Jets' first win of the season.
After the game, Hall broke down the play even more.
"So, I got the toss, and Mason was open at first, but I couldn't see him. So, in my head, I'm like, I'm going to pump fake it and see if he's still open," Hall explained. "If not, I'm going to throw it away. So I pump faked it. And I saw the defender with his back turned to me. And I was like, all right, I'm going to just throw it up to Mason and see if he goes and gets it."
The play clearly didn't go as planned, but it worked out in the end.
Right off the toss, Taylor was open. Hall would have had an easy touchdown if he flipped the ball into the back corner of the endzone, but, as he stated, he couldn't see Taylor. With the defender having the time to recover, Hall was forced to throw a jump ball to his rookie tight end, but it worked out perfectly as Taylor "mossed" the much smaller Bengals defender.
