Aaron Glenn Leaves Door Wide Open For Jets Potential Week 12 QB Change
The New York Jets have been a disaster this year and a lot of it revolves around the quarterback position. Now, this isn't to say the Jets' only issue is at quarterback. Their defense has struggled tremendously this year. The offensive line doesn't give Justin Fields enough time to throw in obvious passing downs. The wide receiver core might be the worst collective unit in the entire league.
But Fields has been horrible for the Jets and the team opted to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers over the offseason in favor of the younger signal caller. Since Week 6, Fields has thrown for less than 100 yards more often than he's eclipsed the century mark. The team has secured two wins in the time period, but it wasn't elite quarterback play that got them there.
In Week 11 against the New England Patriots, Fields didn't look to be at his worst, but he certainly didn't look great. He threw for 116 yards and a touchdown while doing most of his damage on the ground. Still, the Jets lost a lopsided 27-14 game to the Patriots.
Aaron Glenn doesn't deny potential quarterback change
After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked some tough questions about the present state of the team as well as the future of the franchise. When asked about Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, Glenn wasn't willing to commit to a starting quarterback.
"I'm evaluating everything, to be honest with you," Glenn said when asked about a potential quarterback change after Week 11's embarrassing loss to the Patriots.
This wouldn't seem like a very important answer for most coaches. But Glenn is often quick to defend Fields. He's often quick to commit to him as the starter, though things have been a bit different since Fields was benched a few weeks ago.
For the Jets, there's no correct decision at quarterback. Fields doesn't look like the future of the franchise like some thought he might be. Tyrod Taylor certainly doesn't have the brightest and longest future in New York.
Glenn has a tough decision on his hands this week.
