Jets Offseason Trade Buzz Heating Up; Could Veteran Be Moved?
The New York Jets need to rebuild as badly as any team in football. They have a lot of talent on their team, but they're not putting the pieces together yet.
As a result, the Jets seemed to dive head first into this rebuild at the trade deadline. They opted to move a few key pieces off the roster. Everybody seemed to assume the Jets would trade a few expiring players for solid draft capital, but they took it a step further.
Instead of trading the expiring players, the Jets opted to move on from two of the best players on the roster. They traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys for a slew of draft picks. But the move that shocked the NFL world was the trade that sent Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for multiple first round picks and then some. It's clear that the Jets are diving into their rebuild without any hesitation or untouchable players.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently suggested the Jets could continue their rebuild in the offseason with another trade or two. Gagnon listed defensive tackle Harrison Phillips as the Jets' top trade candidate of the offseason.
Harrison Phillips makes sense as an offseason trade chip for the Jets
"They may have something in the younger and less expensive Jowon Briggs, and it makes sense to address the interior defensive line in the draft," Gagnon wrote. "Phillips has a good track record, but he would have more value with a 2026 contender in his age-30 contract year."
The Jets aren't likely to contend within the next few years. In fact, they're not going to be a Super Bowl contender until their roster gets completely overhauled, which means Phillips isn't likely to still be on the roster by that point.
The Jets have a lot of draft capital to add to the interior of their defensive line. Given the fact that they have five first round picks in the next two NFL Drafts, the Jets could find a franchise defensive tackle to replace Phillips. Pair that with how well Jowon Briggs has played this year, and Phillips could be playing his final games in New York.
