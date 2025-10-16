Aaron Glenn Makes Blunt Arian Smith Admission Amid Jets' WR Injuries
The New York Jets are heading into Week 7 with question marks on offense.
In Week 6, they posted one of the worst offensive performances in recent franchise history. The passing game ended up being a net-negative, as the Jets were sacked for 55 yards and threw for ony 45 yards.
But they also lost wide receiver Garrett Wilson to injury. Josh Reynolds is also on the injury report and there's a chance neither of these weapons play this week. If that's the case, the Jets are going to struggle tremendously on offense.
Among wide receivers, Wilson leads the Jets with 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Reynolds is second among wide receivers with eight catches for 72 yards. The other three wide receivers on the roster have combined for 12 catches, 111 yards and a touchdown.
New York is desperately going to need somebody to step up on offense this week.
Aaron Glenn shares praise for rookie WR Arian Smith
Rookie wide receiver Arian Smith looks to be the guy on the verge of a breakout. With these injuries, Smith could finally get his opportunity to shine.
"As a receiver, man he's done a really good job," head coach Aaron Glenn said when discussing Smith. "He can take the top off. In some of the games there were times that we've got to give him a chance on some of them deep balls on 1-on-1, but what's been more impressive with him is how he's done on special teams also, so he's been a big part of what we're doing when it comes to punt team, so it's not just the receiving part that he's excelling at & doing better at, but it's also on special teams, which we need him to be able to do that."
Smith has game-breaking speed and the ability to make a man miss. He's still improving with his catching ability, but the talented young receiver could be the team's next breakout star.
If he's used right, he could be a gadget player for Glenn's offense while also being an intimidating deep threat.
If Smith is going to have a breakout week, it's going to be in Week 7.
