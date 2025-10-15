Jets' Aaron Glenn Fires 2-Word Response To Breece Hall Trade Rumors
The New York Jets have the worst record in the NFL after six weeks this year. They're sitting at the bottom of the league as the only winless team left in the sport. Justin Fields is coming off one of the worst performances in modern NFL history in Week 6.
With the trade deadline coming up, the Jets could be one of the more active teams in the league. In fact, there are a lot of different players on the Jets' roster they could look to trade this season. On the defensive side of the ball, Quincy Williams makes a lot of sense as a trade chip, considering the fact that he's on an expiring contract. Edge rushers Will McDonald IV and Jermaine Johnson make a lot of sense as trade pieces, too, especially considering how many teams desperately need to add edge rushers.
Allen Lazard has been mixed in trade rumors for months, but running back Breece Hall has been the Jets' top trade chip all season.
Aaron Glenn addresses the growing Breece Hall trade rumors
Hall is on an expiring contract, and it doesn't seem like the Jets are going to re-sign him in the offseason. With that in mind, this season seems to be the end of Hall's time in New York.
Hall's trade rumors recently received a boost when the star running back made a cryptic Instagram post with the hashtag "#Free20" attached to it.
But Jets head coach Aaron Glenn recently fired a two-word message to the media about these rumors.
"They're rumors," Glenn said when asked about the ongoing Hall trade buzz.
Glenn has been vocal in the past about his desire to keep Hall in New York. Since taking over as the team's head coach, Glenn has relied heavily on his running game on offense.
But it's partially Glenn's job to defend his running back from rumors like these. It's not easy to be a selling team at and around the trade deadline.
Still, the Hall trade rumors will continue. They appear to have legs, but Glenn remains insistent that they're just rumors. Only time will tell.
