Aaron Glenn Sends Heartfelt Sean Payton Message Ahead of Jets-Broncos Game
The New York Jets are traveling to London to play the Denver Broncos in Week 6. The Jets are winless through five weeks and head coach Aaron Glenn is still looking for that coveted first win in his new role.
But in Week 6, Glenn will matchup with an opposing head coach who he has close connections to. Broncos head coach Sean Payton was the coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2008 when Glenn was a safety on the team. A few years later, Glenn would return to the Saints as a defensive backs coach, coaching under Payton from 2016 to 2020.
Later on, Glenn would coach under Dan Campbell with the Detroit Lions. Campbell was another close connection to Payton.
At this point, a lot of Glenn's coaching career, if not all of it, has been directly influenced by Payton, which is a great trait to have.
Aaron Glenn sends message to Sean Payton ahead of Week 6 matchup
"I owe a lot to my coaching development to Sean (Payton). I think he's a hell of a coach. He's offensive minded, really understand exactly how to attack different defenses," Glenn said when discussing the Week 6 matchup against Payton and the Broncos. "And he's taught me a lot about being a coach. And listen, he's one of the guys that I love everything about, you know, who he is and what he's about. And I'm looking forward to competing against him because I know how he is. And this will be a competitive battle between the both of us."
Considering Glenn played under Payton before coaching under him years later, there's no better team to secure his first career win against than Payton and the Broncos.
But the Jets are fighting an uphill battle to get this done.
The Broncos are riding high after upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. The Jets will need to have their best defensive game yet to silence the Broncos offense. It's going to be tough for Justin Fields and the Jets offense to get much going against the stout Broncos defense. Glenn is fighting an uphill battle against his former coach.
More NFL: Jets Have Perfect Trey Benson Replacement For Desperate Cardinals