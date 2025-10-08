Jets Have Perfect Trey Benson Replacement For Desperate Cardinals
The New York Jets and star running back Breece Hall have been at the center of a lot of trade buzz over the last few months.
With running backs dropping to season-ending injuries every week, Hall's market is only heating up as the days go by. The Jets could soon land some solid draft capital in a deal for Hall.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Arizona Cardinals as a potential trade fit for Hall following the crushing injuries to James Conner and Trey Benson. Benson most recently landed on the injured reserve and the running back room left in Arizona isn't incredible.
Cardinals' injuries could spark trade for Jets' Breece Hall
"The New York Jets are going nowhere fast under new head coach Aaron Glenn, though the new regime was always expected to be overseeing a rebuild. It's hard to judge Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey too harshly until they've had time to put their own spin on the roster," Knox wrote. "Expect the Jets to part with multiple players from the former regime. Running back Breece Hall is one of those. He's also an impending 2026 free agent who is likely to depart in the offseason anyway. While Braelon Allen's knee injury would make it a little tougher for New York to justify moving its starting back, building for the future should be the top priority.
The Cardinals make plenty of sense as a fit for Hall. With Benson and Conner out for the foreseeable future, the Cardinals need to add a running back who can help carry their offense. Arizona is falling behind in the NFC West, so it needs to make the move sooner rather than later.
For the Jets, trading Hall should be an easy decision to make, as long as the draft capital is fair in return. Hall's contract expires at the end of the season and it doesn't seem like the Jets have much interest in re-signing him, so getting some value at the deadline makes plenty of sense.
