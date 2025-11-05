Aaron Glenn Sends Message Jets Fans After Shocking Trade Deadline
The New York Jets are preparing for a Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and things certainly are a bit more difficult than just a few days ago.
New York no longer has All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner or All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to rely on after trading both of them before the trade deadline on Tuesday. It's not easy flipping two core pieces of an organization. And that is especially the case if you do so during a season.
But, that's what the Jets did on Tuesday and recouped significant draft compensation that can help this team in the future. New York shook up the franchise and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had a message for the fanbase on Wednesday.
"I'll tell you this, our guys are working," Glenn said. "We're going to continue to work and, again, I'm going to stand by that statement. I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of. So, don't let go of the rope, you've heard me say that before. And just continue to watch us work."
Glenn, unsurprisingly, was peppered with questions about the deadline decisions and opened up a bit about what it was like behind the scenes.
It's certainly a new era for the New York Jets
"It was a pretty intense day," Glenn said. "But, for the most part, getting calls from a lot of different teams. When the opportunity presents itself for us to be able to like build this team, it's hard to pass it up. Those two guys are great players. We all know that. All-Pro players. The one constant in this league is change."
He continued.
"Once you get involved with a team, you start to figure out exactly how you want your team to look and operate in totality," Glenn said. "To me, this is a game of change. No matter what the situation is, we're going to look through everything we can to improve our team."
From Glenn's comments, one thing that is clear is that the team didn't make hasty decisions. These trades were made with a long-term view of the franchise in mind. Although, they certainly hurt the team this season, but they are betting on these draft picks as a way to completely bring the franchise back to life. That's a difficult bet, but it's one that Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey are willing to take.
More NFL: Jets Were Smart Despite 2 Suitors Targeting Jermaine Johnson