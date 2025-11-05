Jets Were Smart Despite 2 Suitors Targeting Jermaine Johnson
It’s clear that there was interest in New York Jets star Jermaine Johnson II out there ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline.
His name was in a plethora of rumors leading up to the day itself and then the noise got even louder in the last few hours before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET. But, the Jets didn't get the offer that they wanted and ended up keeping the former Pro Bowler. After the deadline passed, information started to get out about exactly who wanted Johnson, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The (Chicago Bears) and (San Francisco 49ers) were among the teams that tried to trade for Jets pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II," Schultz said. "New York wanted a 2nd-round pick, so Chicago pivoted to Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, while San Francisco ultimately stayed put. A move to the 49ers would’ve reunited Johnson with Robert Saleh."
SNY's Connor Hughes reported that there was an offer on the table for Johnson involving a second-round pick, but the Jets obviously didn't make a move.
"There was an offer out there for a second-round pick on Jermaine Johnson," Hughes said. "The Jets wanted a little bit more. They were unable to negotiate that with a team, so no trade happened and Jermaine Johnson came back."
Johnson was open and candid throughout the process leading up to the trade deadline that he wanted to remain with the Jets. After the trade deadline passed, he took to social media to reaffirm that New York is where he wants to be as well.
The Jets made the right call, despite interest in Jermaine Johnson
Arguably, it was the right move for the Jets not to deal Johnson away. Johnson missed most of the 2024 season due to an Achilles injury and has missed some time this season as well. He has played in five games and has looked dominant at times. If a team had blown the Jets away, then sure. But, clearly a team didn't meet New York's price.
Johnson is under contract next season as well. If he can stay healthy and continue to impress on the field, the idea of a trade could always be looked at again in the offseason or even at next year's deadline. The Jets traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams in part because they got massive offers for those players. If the idea is stockpiling high draft picks for the 2026 and 2027 drafts, you can probably get more for Johnson if he continues to play well, and also prove he can stay healthy.
Johnson is just 26 years old. There isn't a rush to move a star-level player like that right now. Clearly, there was interest around the league, as shared by Schultz. If Johnson plays well the rest of the way, that should still be the case in the offseason.
