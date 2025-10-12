Aaron Glenn Takes Hard Stance On Justin Fields After Jets' Week 6 Loss
The New York Jets walked into Week 6 with the worst record in the league. They walked out of Week 6 with another loss, moving their record to 0-6 on the season.
In Week 6, the Jets matched up against the Denver Broncos, and it was clear from the start that Aaron Glenn's offense was overmatched.
The Broncos sacked quarterback Justin Fields nine times for 55 yards. Fields only threw for 45 yards in total, which pushed their net passing to negative 10 yards on the day.
Fields never got going. His longest completion was only 11 yards, which is concerning in its own right. But it's clear the Jets need to make some changes after such a horrendous performance. They could look to change the scheme or personnel. But they can't continue to do the same thing and hope for a different result.
There's growing speculation that the Jets could look to bench Fields after such a bad loss. But Coach Glenn doesn't seem to be in the mood for these rumors.
Aaron Glenn still believes in Justin Fields despite 0-6 start
“What kind of question is that?” Glenn said in response to being asked about a potential quarterback change going forward.
It seems like Glenn still believes in Fields. He also noted that all the issues aren't on the quarterback. Taking nine sacks in a single game doesn't all fall on the man taking the sack. The offensive line, playcalling, scheme, and preparation deserves some blame, too.
But the decision to roll with Fields as the starter makes sense. There's not benefit to starting Tyrod Taylor over Fields. Taylor has shown that he's not a super competitive quarterback, too. But Taylor has no future in the NFL or with the Jets. There's still a chance that Fields can continue developing as a quarterback.
At the end of the day, Glenn wouldn't have made a decision to bench Fields at the post-game press conference. The game had just ended. If Fields is going to be benched, the decision will come later in the week. At this point, it doesn't seem likely.
More NFL: 3 Quick Takeaways From Jets' Embarrassing Week 6 Loss To Broncos