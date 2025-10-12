3 Quick Takeaways From Jets' Embarrassing Week 6 Loss To Broncos
The New York Jets traveled to London to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but the game went about as poorly as fans could have imagined. With the Jets starting 0-5 on the season, they desperately need to find their first win of the year.
But it didn't come against the Broncos in Week 6. While the final score ended up being 13-11 after the Broncos kicked a late field goal to take the lead, it felt like the Jets were dominated from start to finish.
Here are three quick takeaways from the Week 6 matchup between the Broncos and Jets:
Something has to change on offense
The Jets need to make a change on offense. They had issues with the offensive line, playcalling, urgency, and quarterback in Week 6.
New York was predictable and fell into patterns all game. Tanner Engstrand's job shouldn't be safe going forward. Justin Fields' job shouldn't be safe going forward. There are a lot of places on offense that the Jets need to fix.
The offense had been a strong point for the team this year, but Week 6 was a horrendous performance from the entire unit.
Jermaine Johnson is a difference maker
Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson had missed a lot of time over the last few years, but he was back on Sunday and he made quite a difference.
Johnson was pressuring Bo Nix for most of the game. The Jets' defense was much better against the Broncos than the unit had been in previous weeks.
Later in the game, Johnson recorded a big sack to give the Jets a chance to win the game. Ultimately, it wasn't enough, but the Jets still loved having Johnson back on the field with the defense.
Justin Fields might not have franchise QB potential
At times, Fields looks like a franchise quarterback. He makes tremendous plays and has all the talent in the world. But with performances like the one he put together against the Broncos, there's almost no chance anybody in New York believes he can be the long-term option.
Fields took nine sacks and threw for 45 yards. The Jets' net passing total was -10 yards on the game. And a lot of the sacks came as Fields held the ball far too long.
Something has to change for the Jets. Fields isn't the player that many in New York thought he was.
More NFL: This Chiefs-Jets Trade Idea Would Solve Kansas City's Big RB Problem