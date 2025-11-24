Aaron Glenn Takes Shot At NFL Referees After Jets Week 12 Loss

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league this season, but they had a competitive game with the loaded Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. The Jets held control of the game for most of the contest, but Derrick Henry and the Ravens captured the game late in the contest.

The Jets struggled on offense for most of the game. Tyrod Taylor couldn't get going and made a couple poor decisions throughout the game. On defense, the Jets looked good for the most part, but their secondary was crushed with penalties in the second half.

New York couldn't get off the field because of big plays and penalties late in the game and it allowed Henry to take over and finish the game with two touchdowns. After the fact, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn wasn't happy with the referees from the contest.

Aaron Glenn isn't happy with NFL referees after Week 12

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"I just think the refs are looking at our guys, just in general. Before every game, they come and talk to both head coaches," Glenn said after Week 12. "It just seems like they're looking at some of those calls and I think for the most part, sometimes those calls are questionable calls, in my opinion. But they make them.

"The one on IO (Isaiah Oliver), that was tough. The one on AZ (Azareye'h Thomas) was tough. But you know what, the refs made the call. We've got to be able to overcome that."

The Jets were penalized as much as any team in football last season, which likely led to the referees looking at them a bit closer this season. As a result, the Jets have been crushed with penalties for most of the season. Their defense has struggled for the most part and these penalties don't help their cause.

Early in the year, a few Jets players called out the referees for the way the team was being officiated. Sauce Gardner was hit with a few questionable pass interference calls before being traded. Now, Glenn is joining the party by criticizing and questioning officials.

