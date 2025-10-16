Jets' Allen Lazard Raises Eyebrows With Subtweet
The New York Jets are in a tough position right now.
Week 7 is here and the Jets are the only winless team in the National Football League. This is after a transformational offseason that saw big-time veterans, like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, go elsewhere and a brand new regime come in and take over led by head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.
The Jets have a much younger overall roster than they did last year. In fact, there are just four players on the active roster right now 30 years old or older: Josh Reynolds, Thomas Hennessy, Tyrod Taylor, and Nick Folk.
There's plenty of drama around New York
Glenn has been clear from the beginning that it takes a bit to build a completely new culture. It isn't the first time he's been a part of a transition like this. He was the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions as they transformed from being consistently one of the teams at the bottom of the NFL standings to contenders in the NFC. Glenn joined the Lions as defensive coordinator in 2021 under head coach Dan Campbell. That season, the Lions went 3-13. The following year, the Lions went 9-8 and then really broke out in 2023 with a 12-5 record.
All of this is to say, it takes time to turn around a franchise. But, unsurprisingly there's a lot of noise out there in the meantime. The Jets currently are 0-6. From all of the trade speculation out there, to questions about quarterback Justin Fields, there's plenty being said about New York. On top of this, Jets receiver Allen Lazard raised some eyebrows himself on Thursday with a cryptic message on X.
"It gets easier with honesty," Lazard said.
With the drama around the team heightened due to the winless record, everything seems to be blown out of proportion. Lazard isn't having the season he likely wanted to have himself. He's played in four of the Jets' six games and has just four catches overall for 24 yards.
As of right now, this is just an ambiguous post that could -- or could not -- have to do with the Jets. The timing is interesting with all of the drama swirling with the team. It's not even the first cryptic post by a player over the last week after running back Breece Hall had one himself. Something to keep an eye on, at least.
