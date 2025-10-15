Jets' Breece Hall Addresses Cryptic 'Free20' Post
Trade speculation is building around the league ahead of the November 4th National Football League trade deadline and the New York Jets are at the center of a lot of noise thanks in large part to their 0-6 record.
New York is struggling and that naturally has led some to wonder if the Jets will sell off. Jets running back Breece Hall has been a popular guy discussed in trade chatter dating back to the offseason. Hall has been a bright spot for the Jets' offense so far this season. He has started all six games for the Jets so far this season and has 410 rushing yards, 17 catches, and 150 receiving yards. Right now, Hall is actually averaging his most rushing yards per game of his career so far at 68.3. His current career best is 66.1 rushing yards per game back in 2022 as a rookie.
There was some drama with Breece Hall
Hall has 560 total yards from scrimmage, which also is on pace for a new career best. His current career-high is 1,585 back in 2023. His 560 yards from scrimmage through six games would put him on pace for just over 1,586 total scrimmage yards across 17 games.
He's been the guy on the Jets mentioned in the most trade buzz and he added to that when he posted a photo on Instagram that included the phrase #Free20 in the caption.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn quickly shut down the noise on Wednesday by calling all the noise around Hall "just rumors."
"They're rumors - I still feel the same way," Glenn said.
Hall was asked about his post as well on Wednesday and was more cryptic when asked if he would ever give an "interpretation" of his post, as shared by Brian Costello of the New York Post.
"I asked Breece Hall if he could give me an interpretation of his social media post. He said, 'maybe one of these days,'" Costello shared.
Hall also noted it's a way for him to show he's ready for anything.
"I haven’t posted yet this season," Hall said. "It’s just a way for me to say I’m ready for whatever comes my way, whether it’s going against an opponent, whether it’s in my life. For me, it’s a football thing. All right, I’m ready for whatever opponent is coming my way.”
The Jets are 0-6 so obviously there's going to be some noise out there. But, at least this social media noise can be put to rest for now.
