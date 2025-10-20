Jets Announce Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall Injury Updates
The New York Jets suffered their seventh loss of the season on Sunday as they took on the Carolina Panthers.
New York remains the only team in football without a win this season. On top of that, the Jets didn't come away fully healthy after the Week 7 loss. Both Sauce Gardner and Kene Nwangwu got hurt throughout game against the Carolina Panthers and head coach Aaron Glenn shared that both are in the National Football League's concussion protocol while also acknowledging that running back Breece Hall is going to be fine after getting banged up against the Panthers.
"When it comes to injuries, two injuries with Kene and Sauce," Glenn said. "They'll be in the protocol for concussions. Just like I talked about yesterday. Jay Tufele has a mild knee sprain so we'll see exactly where that goes when it comes throughout the week. I know we talked about (Breece Hall) getting dinged up in the game yesterday. I think he'll be just fine. I know the question is going to be about (Garrett Wilson) and I'll have more information as far as Garrett going into practice this week, so I think those are the injuries."
The Jets announced a few key updates
The Jets have a tough matchup coming up in Week 8 against the Joe Flacco-led Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals just took down the Pittsburgh Steelers this past week. If Gardner isn't able to go, the Jets' secondary will be in a tough position against Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
The NFL's concussion protocol has five steps before a player can return: Symptom Limited Activity, Aerobic Exercise, Football Specific-Exercise, Club-Based Non-Contact Training Drills, and Full Football Activity/Clearance. Earlier in the season, Jets quarterback Justin Fields suffered a concussion and was forced to miss the next game. With Gardner, we will likely find out more on Wednesday when the Jets release their Injury Report for the week, but it is at least positive that Glenn didn't rule him out or Nwangwu yet.
Hall had a bit of a scare on Sunday, but fortunately is trending in the right direction. The Jets certainly are going to need him with Wilson still injured and the quarterback position in flux.
