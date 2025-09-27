Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner's Words For Jets Before Week 4
The New York Jets are going to try to snap their losing streak at three games to begin the 2025 National Football League season on Monday when they take on the Miami Dolphins.
Things are trending in the right direction for the Jets. Throughout the week, the Jets have given positive updates on Justin Fields and he practice fully on Thursday and Friday. It seems like the Jets will have their starting quarterback back into the fold for Week 4, although the team hasn't officially announced that Fields is out of the concussion protocol yet.
The Jets and Dolphins are both 0-3 on the season so far. A win on Monday would obviously help to steers the Jets in the right direction, while also putting the Dolphins in a position few have come back from at 0-4.
The New York Jets have a big opportunity ahead
It's going to be an interesting matchup and both Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner spoke to the media this week about what the team needs to do at this point.
"We all in this locker room feel like we're close and there's a few plays that we're leaving on the field here and there that got us in this hole at 0-3," Wilson said. "The reality of it is that's where we are. We're 0-3. We have to find a way to get over that hump this week and get on the board. We're excited for this opportunity."
"I think we're extremely close," Gardner said. "It's so easy to just look at our record and just get down, you know. Or just complain from the outside. The reality is we're a field goal and a stop away from being 2-1. In this building, we mentally hear it. Mentally, we're still very confident and we know what we're capable of doing."
As Gardner noted, in two of the three games so far, the Jets came up just short. New York has had some tough luck this season, but Monday is its best chance at a win yet.
