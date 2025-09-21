Jets Country

Biggest Winners, Losers From Jets Crushing Week 3 Loss

The Jets saw some impressive performances in Week 3, but the result was another loss...

Head coach Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets would likely want to forget their game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, September 14, 2025, as they lost, 30-10, n East Rutherford.
The New York Jets matched up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, with Tampa Bay being heavily favored to win the game.

The Buccaneers led the game early on, but the Jets stormed back late to take the lead. However, the comeback wasn't enough, as the Buccaneers would take the game on a go-ahead field goal with no time remaining.

Who were the biggest winners and losers from the Jets' third consecutive loss to begin the season?

Winner No. 1: DE Will McDonald IV

The biggest winner of the game was the player who showed up with the contest on the line: defensive end Will McDonald IV.

With the Buccaneers set to kick a field goal to put the Jets away, McDonald leapt over the offensive line, blocked the kick, and took it back for a go-ahead touchdown.

While this didn't secure a victory for New York, it showed the life and fight in McDonald. The Jets didn't give up in the game, but it was McDonald who kept them in the fight late.

Loser No. 1: RB Breece Hall

The Jets' offense is supposed to be a smash-mouth, run-heavy unit, but Breece Hall hasn't gotten going over the last two weeks.

In Week 3, Hall was the team's third leading rusher, trailing Taylor and running back Braelon Allen despite leading the team in carries. Hall carried the ball nine times for 21 yards, but brought in four catches for 31 yards.

Hall is supposed to be the top back on the team, but his production in Week 3 didn't meet those standards. He looked incredible in Week 1, but his production since has been mediocre at best.

Winner No. 2: WR Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson has been dominant this season, which is a very good sign because the Jets don't have a notable wide receiver No. 2. But Wilson has been so impressive that the Jets' offense is still putting points on the board.

In Week 3, Wilson again led the team in catches, targets, and yards, while finding the end zone for the second time this year. The star wide receiver looked the part and put together an impressive stat line. It seems like he's headed for another 1,000-yard season in 2025.

Loser No. 2: CB Brandon Stephens

Cornerback Brandon Stephens has been one of the biggest losers for the Jets in each game this year. In Week 3, he was picked on again, surrendering a first-half touchdown to Mike Evans that looked like it was met with no resistance.

Stephens needs to step up for the Jets, or else the season isn't going to turn around for the better. He's been a massive hole on defense, which is even more crushing because he was supposed to replace D.J. Reed, who was great last year.

