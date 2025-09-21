Four Observations On Jets' Embarrassing Loss To Buccaneers
The New York Jets and head coach Aaron Glenn were one defensive stop away from securing their first win of the season.
But unfortunately for the Jets, close isn't good enough, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went home with a 29-27 victory over the Jets after drilling a game-winning field goal.
There was a lot to take away from this game, though. Here are four observations from the Jets' Week 3 loss to the Buccaneers:
Jets offensive line was overmatched with the blitz
The Jets needed to keep the pressure off Taylor early in the game, and they couldn't do it. The Buccaneers' defense drew up a lot of different blitzes that seemed to disrupt the timing of New York's offense.
New York didn't have an answer for all of this pressure. Taylor and the offensive line were overmatched early on, and it put the Jets in a hole during the first half.
Jets desperately need a second wide receiver
The Jets have needed to add a second wide receiver opposite of Garrett Wilson for months, but they haven't done so. This issue has been present in the preseason and Weeks 1 and 2, but it was blatantly obvious in the Week 3 loss to the Buccaneers.
Wilson separated himself as the top wide receiver again, going for 10 catches, 84 yards, and a touchdown on 13 targets in Week 3. But the rest of the Jets' wide receiver core struggled again. Allen Lazard brought in a touchdown, but only went for two catches and 13 yards. Tyler Johnson caught two passes for 32 yards, and rookie Arian Smith caught two passes for two yards. In total, the Jets' wide receiver core, aside from Wilson, combined for six catches, 47 yards, and a touchdown. Yikes.
Brandon Stephens was a horrific signing for the Jets
Cornerback Brandon Stephens was signed to replace D.J. Reed, and the new Jets cornerback has been horrible all season. He was picked on in Weeks 1 and 2. It didn't take long for the Jets to see Stephens targeted again in Week 3.
Stephens surrendered a touchdown to Mike Evans that hardly looked competitive. Evans beat Stephens off the line and had an easy touchdown to put the Buccaneers ahead.
All in all, the Jets' free agency signing hasn't looked good. The decision to sign him is aging horribly.
There is no quit in the Jets
While the Jets were behind for most of the game, they didn't give up. They fought all the way until the end.
With the game on the line, Will McDonald IV jumped over the line to block a field goal that would have seemingly put the game out of reach, returning it for a go-ahead touchdown.
This didn't result in a win, as the Buccaneers would drive the length of the field and kick a game-winning field goal, but the Jets never gave up. This level of fight is inspiring for the rest of the season, regardless of the 0-3 start to the year.
