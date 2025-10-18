Blockbuster Jets Trade Buzz Makes No Sense For New York
The New York Jets have been mixed around a lot of trade rumors this season. Recently, there's been growing speculation that the Jets could look to trade superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson at the deadline.
The Jets are a disaster right now. Trading Wilson would net a haul of draft picks in return. This idea has quickly gained steam in the media.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently discussed Wilson as a trade piece this year and suggested he needed to get out of New York in a trade this year, but this idea doesn't make any sense.
Garrett Wilson trade buzz makes no sense for Jets
"Poor Garrett Wilson, man. This is his fourth season in the NFL, and while he's established himself as a star wideout, the New York Jets have gone just 19-38 in games he's appeared in," Rotman wrote. "Despite high expectations in two of those four years, the Jets haven't sniffed the postseason, and with their 0-6 start to the 2025 campaign, it's hard to envision them getting close in 2025, either.
"A receiver of Wilson's caliber deserves better. Not only is he on a team going nowhere, but his quarterback, Justin Fields, might be the worst starter in the NFL. It's objectively a brutal situation that he's in. Yes, it is his fault that he's still there - Wilson inked a four-year, $130 million extension to remain with the Jets in July - but it still would be nice to see a contender save him, as unrealistic as that might be. The same can be said about these four stars, and I'd argue they can realistically get dealt as soon as this year's trade deadline."
This idea makes no sense for multiple reasons.
Wilson signed a huge contract extension with the Jets in the offseason. This, along with a slew of comments to the media, show that he's happy with his situation on the Jets.
Wilson also made an Instagram post seemingly taking a shot at a member of the media who was urging for him to be traded.
The Jets have a superstar wide receiver under contract for the foreseeable future. Trading him would be one of the biggest possible mistakes that the Jets could make.
More NFL: Steelers Getting Buzz As Trade Suitor For Jets Star Playmaker