Steelers Getting Buzz As Trade Suitor For Jets Star Playmaker
The New York Jets sit at the bottom of the league through six weeks. They're 0-6 with a handful of embarrassing losses. In Week 6, the Jets recorded negative 10 net passing yards after losing 55 yards in sacks and throwing for only 45 yards. Earlier in the season, the Jets were crushed by the Buffalo Bills, too. They also threw two games away against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Because of this, the Jets could end up as sellers at the trade deadline. Allen Lazard has been mixed in trade rumors for months, but no deal has come to fruition. Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV have also been mentioned as potential trade pieces.
The top trade chip on the team is star running back Breece Hall, who's contract expires at the end of the season. He's likely going to leave in free agency this offseason, so trading him would make more sense for the Jets.
Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer recently listed the Pittsburgh Steelers as a top fit in a big trade for Hall this season.
Steelers could be a top fit for Breece Hall in a trade
"Hall is a pending free agent, and the Jets aren't certain about bringing him back on a long-term deal," Iyer wrote. "The Chargers have dealt with the most injuries in the backfield, but Hall could also be a great fit in Pittsburgh, providing an overall upgrade over Jaylen Warren. He'd thrive in Arthur Smith's offense while reuniting with Aaron Rodgers."
At this point, it seems like it's only a matter of time before the Jets trade Hall. It's unclear what they'll land in return, but a fourth-round pick feels like the fair asking price.
For the Steelers, this could make sense as adding Hall next to Jaylen Warren would give the Jets a talented running back duo. Both running backs are very similar, so the Steelers would be able to keep them fresh throughout the game and season by rotating them each week.
At the end of the day, the Steelers could part ways with a mid round draft pick to add a talented playmaker like Hall. It would make quite a bit of sense.
