Breaking Down Breece Hall’s Best Season Yet With Jets
If you are a New York Jets fans, Breece Hall is likely having the exact type of season that you would want him to have.
Hall entered the season with rumors floating around about the possibility of a trade. New York didn’t oblige before the season. That same conversation was talked about over and over ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline and again, the Jets didn't send him out of town. Jets head coach, Aaron Glenn, has talked about Hall all season as a guy that he wants in New York and clearly he wasn't lying.
The Jets reportedly had an offer on the table from the Kansas City Chiefs for Hall, but opted against it. That decision worked out in Week 10, at least. Hall had another big game and was the engine that got the offense moving. Hall went for 83 rushing yards on 21 carries while also chipping in 42 rushing yards and a touchdown on one catch.
The Jets are getting a big season from Breece Hall
Overall, Hall has been great this season for the Jets. Based on his number, Hall is having a career year at the perfect time for him with contract uncertainty beyond this season. In nine games, Hall has 664 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 22 receptions, 220 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.
Right now, Hall's career-high in rushing yards in a season is 994. His most rushing touchdowns in a season are five. The most receiving yards he's had in a season in his career are 591. And, the most scrimmage yards he's had in a season is 1,585.
Hall is on pace to top some of those metrics right now. Hall is currently on pace for roughly 1,254 rushing yards across 17 games. On top of this, he's on pace for roughly 415 receiving yards. That would put him on pace for roughly 1,669 yards from scrimmage.
Right now, Hall is ranked No. 10 in the NFL in rushing yards on the season with his 664. Hall is also ninth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage right now.
In a season in which there are a lot of things that haven't gone right, Hall is someone that fans can get behind. He's currently scheduled to be a free agent after the season, but he's playing like someone the Jets should try to keep around.
New York's identity right now on offense is running the ball and Hall is doing so at an elite level right now.