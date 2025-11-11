How Jets Can Replace Garrett Wilson Right Now
The New York Jets are going to be without the services of Garrett Wilson for the next few weeks.
It's unfortunate and the current expectation is that the Jets will be without Wilson for three or four weeks, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. Losing Wilson is difficult, but fortunately, the Jets don't need to go out and add another piece. They have what they need right now to get through the next few weeks -- while also having an eye towards the future.
The Jets currently have Tyler Johnson, Allen Lazard, John Metchie III, Adonai Mitchell, and Arian Smith on the active roster. The team has Trenton Irwin, Jamaal Pritchett, Quentin Skinner, and Brandon Smith on the practice squad.
The Jets already have a solution with Garrett Wilson out
With Wilson out, there's an argument that the Jets should heavily involve Metchie in the passing game in the slot and Mitchell outside. Outside of these two, giving Smith extra looks outside would also be nice. He showed flashes throughout camp and is a fourth-round rookie. He has the type of speed that could open up an offense, but he needs more opportunities.
Johnson had back-to-back games with 60 or more receiving yards with Wilson out. He's someone who can help, but he had just one target against the Cleveland Browns. Lazard was inactive, but you know what you're getting with him.
The overall offense should run through Breece Hall, but specifically at wide receiver, these next few weeks should be all about Metchie and Mitchell with Lazard and Johnson as depth. Wilson is averaging over eight targets per game. Those should immediately go to these two additions. If there ever was a time to see what the Jets have in them, it would be right now.
In a perfect world, Metchie develops as someone the Jets should keep around in the slot and then Mitchell becomes the No. 2 threat outside threat opposite of Wilson. These next few weeks will be an opportunity to find out.
It's tough to lose Wilson. But, with the Jets sitting at 2-7, there should be an eye for development in the second half of the seaosn. New York already knows what it has in Wilson. Now, it can see if there's something with Metchie and Mitchell as well.
More NFL: Garrett Wilson Return Timeline Revealed After Jets Exit