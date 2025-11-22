Breece Hall Fires Back On Justin Fields Benching Question
The New York Jets opted to move on from Justin Fields as the team’s starting quarterback.
Tyrod Taylor is starting and unsurprisingly, things have been quiet from Fields. He’s handled the move like a professional. On Friday, the New York Post's Brian Costello caught up with Fields in the locker room and asked him about the decision and Fields handled it well.
"Approached Justin Fields at his locker," Costello wrote on X. "He said he was going to get a massage and did not have time to talk. I asked his reaction to move. 'There’s no reaction. That’s life. (Explicit) happens.'"
The Jets RB defended Justin Fields
Jets running back Breece Hall took to social media to defend Fields in the aftermath.
"Pathetic move by you (to be honest)," Hall wrote. "Wish some of y'all would grow up and stop acting like little kids nagging somebody till they get mad lol."
The Jets' decision to move on from Fields to Taylor has gotten a lot of buzz over the last few days, unsurprisingly. At the end of the day, there are two sides to the decision. There's a football side and a personal side. Whatever side you take on the football side of the decision, it's still important to note that the personal impact is there.
Fields gave his first public comments on the decision and handled it with class. Now, the idea conversation can be put to rest and focused on Taylor and the offense moving forward. Fields did some positive things as the team's starting quarterback, even with the benching. Unfortunately, things haven't worked out this season, but he's just 26 years old.
One thing that is true is that he handled his benching last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers and now this year with the Jets with as much class as you would hope. He didn't make it about himself in the media or anything of that nature, even as rumors built over the last few weeks.
